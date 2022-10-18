The Daily Advertiser

Griffith has added experienced quartet Rhys Pollock, Alec McCormick, Alex Page and Dean Simpson ahead of the coming Riverina League season

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
October 18 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Griffith president Paul Rogerson with Swans' signings Rhys Pollock, Alec McCormick, Alex Page and Dean Simpson. Picture from Griffith Swans

Griffith has signed on Queanbeyan Tigers quartet Rhys Pollock, Alec McCormick, Alex Page and Dean Simpson for next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.