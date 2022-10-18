Griffith has signed on Queanbeyan Tigers quartet Rhys Pollock, Alec McCormick, Alex Page and Dean Simpson for next season.
The addition is a massive step in the right direction for the Swans with Pollock, Page and Simpson all premiership players with the Tigers this season in the AFL Canberra competition.
Pollock was awarded best on ground in the Tigers four-point win over Belconnen and was also runner-up in Queanbeyan's best and fairest.
Swans president Paul Rogerson was excited to have the group on-board and expects they will be able to help the Swans continue their rise up the ladder.
"Yeah we're very very excited about it," Rogerson said.
"It's that bit of experience that we need and these guys come from a really successful club and culture at Queanbeyan.
"So we're super excited to see how it will play out next year."
Rogerson said that all four players have been picked to fill particular needs for the club with Pollock and Simpson coming to the Swans following their selection in the AFL Canberra Team of the Year.
"Rhys Pollock is just an absolute quality midfielder," he said.
"Then you add Dean Simpson off the half back flank, Alec McCormick is a key position back and Alex Page is one of the most dangerous small forwards in the Canberra comp.
"So they are exactly the people in the positions that we need to compliment our youth who are ever improving."
After two wins in 2021, the Swans continued their steady climb back up the ladder with Griffith juniors such as Jack Rowston, Jay Summers and Taine Moraschi leading the way as the club picked up five wins this season.
With their young side to take another step forward in 2023, Rogerson said the induction of the quartet would help the Swans continue their fight back up the ladder.
"It's that layer of professionalism that we are looking for these guys to bring to the club," he said.
"Our juniors are progressing so well and a lot of them are in the Giants program, so they're receiving elite coaching from our club and the academy as well.
"It's just about bringing in some guys who have been in the system for five or six years, guys in their mid 20's who have got the games under their belts to just help show our guys the way."
With coach Greg Dreyer recommitting to the club for next season, Rogerson said the side would be hoping to return to the finals for the first time since 2019.
"We are not going to put any ceilings on next year," he said.
"We are hoping to go deep into finals and just see how the whole thing gels.
"We've got Greg Dreyer on board as well again who has been coaching some of these guys from age 11.
"So he knows them super well and it's his third year in control of the senior side as well and he's really looking to be able to gel these guys coming here from Canberra with the current players.
"We think we are in a good position."
After winning three of their last four games of the season, Rogerson wants to keep the momentum rolling as the Swans look to prepare themselves for a big pre-season.
"We are really going to try and use that momentum that we built up last year into our pre-season and hopefully just continue into 2023 the way we finished in 2022," he said.
"From a club point of view we are just really stoked that people want to come and play for Griffith again.
"I think it is an endorsement of what we have been doing over the last couple of years and the stability that we have been able to generate and the general feeling around the club.
"It's great for people to be able to be on the phone looking to come and play football at Griffith again."
