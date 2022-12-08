New Coolamon recruit Tim Oosterhoff is chomping at the bit to play in front of a packed out Kindra Park with the key forward looking forward to getting stuck into country football.
Oosterhoff is looking forward to making the move to the Hoppers with him coming off a successful season with Killarney Vale that resulted in a second Black Diamond League best and fairest.
"Yeah it should be good," Oosterhoff said.
"I'm keen to get down there and meet the rest of the boys.
"I met a few of them about a month back, but haven't met most of them on the footy field yet so I'm keen to get down there."
The Hoppers had enquired previously about signing Oosterhoff a couple of years ago, however all the stars aligned following the 2022 season with him keen to play in the Riverina.
"Mitch Robinson messaged me a few years ago before I went to Perth," he said.
"I already had that lined up, but he reached out again at the end of the year up here and I thought I would follow through.
"My uncle lives in the area, so I thought I may as well go and have a crack and see what it is like.
"I went down there and met everyone, I saw the town and thought this could be good."
Oosterhoff admitted to not having known a whole lot about the RFL, however said that he had past experience against teams from the Riverina.
"I've always versed Riverina in school footy and they've always been the toughest region in NSW," he said.
"So I know they are very capable football players, but I haven't heard much about the football league itself."
In addition to winning a second league best and fairest, Oosterhoff also finished the year with 101 goals and a drought-breaking premiership with the Bombers.
"It was good to get on the end of a couple," he said.
"But the one we were chasing the most was the premiership as we hadn't won one in 15 years."
When asked if it was easier or harder to leave following the premiership win, Oosterhoff said it was a tough decision.
"It's definitely hard at the moment," he said.
"I feel like the boys are primed and we've built such a good group over the past five years and I think they can go back-to-back and even further, so it's tough to leave.
"But I've got to do what's best for me and I'm keen to see how the boys go next year."
When Oosterhoff was posed with what he was looking forward to most at the Hoppers, he said that he was excited to see what a country football atmosphere was like.
"Probably the big crowds and the country atmosphere," he said.
"The environment and the fact that people live and breath football and that it's the number one sport down there."
Competing heavily against rugby league in Newcastle, Oosterhoff said it was rare to get a big attendance at a local game.
"There's not many big crowds," he said.
"The grand final is probably the biggest and even that probably doesn't come close to what Coolamon would get at a normal game."
While equally skilled in the ruck as he is up forward, Oosterhoff said he is happy to play wherever the team needs him most.
"I'm happy to play wherever," he said.
"I think Bazza (Jake Barrett) said that I'll be predominantly forward, but I'm definitely keen to get into the ruck and help the troops out."
Oosterhoff is hoping to make the move down to the area early in the new year and looking forward to getting stuck into pre-season with the Hoppers.
