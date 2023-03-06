The Daily Advertiser

Coleambally have been boosted by the signings of Dray Thompson, Mark White, John Tipiloura and Stanley Tipiloura

By Matt Malone
Updated March 6 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 5:30pm
Tiwi Islanders John and Stanley Tipiloura spent last season at Wynyard in Tasmania and will sport similar colours at Coleambally this year. Picture by Brodie Weeding

COLEAMBALLY is set for a timely boost on the eve of the Farrer League season in the form of four Northern Territory recruits.

MM

Matt Malone

