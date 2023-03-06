COLEAMBALLY is set for a timely boost on the eve of the Farrer League season in the form of four Northern Territory recruits.
The Blues have snared the signings of Tiwi Bombers brothers John and Stanley Tipiloura alongside Wanderers pair Dray Thompson and Mark White.
The quartet will arrive later this month, a week out from Coleambally's round one home game against Temora.
It is a welcome boost for the Blues, who have lost a lot of experience from last year's team including coach Luke Hillier, best and fairest winner Max Hillier, Curtis Steele and Jade Hodge.
All four of the new recruits are young players with Thompson, a rising star nominee in the Northern Territory Football League (NTFL) and renowned for his blistering leg speed.
Coleambally president Glen Tooth is rapt to get the four indigenous footballers on board.
"Definitely. All of the boys are excited, it's been a bit of a process but we've finally got it nailed down," Tooth said.
"They're all excited to get them down here and see what they will bring to the team.
"They will bring that outside run, they're playing in a great comp up there so as young fellas they will add heaps to what we can do."
The Tipiloura brothers played at Wynyard in Tasmania last season and made an impression, with Stanley kicking 26 goals from nine games.
They both have featured all year at premier league level for Tiwi this year.
Thompson has been in and out of Wanderers' premier league team this year but is known to have enormous potential, highlighted by his rising star nomination a couple of seasons ago.
White has only managed to string a handful of games together this season but has returned some big goal hauls at underage level.
Tooth is confident the four will not only help Coleambally on-field after last season's wooden spoon finish but also prove a drawcard across the Farrer League.
"They are more flankers, winger types. They will roll through the midfield I imagine. Jamie's (Bennett) been looking at them fairly well, he's fairly happy with what they've got to offer," Tooth said.
"When we had Charlie McAdam and Raven Marika here, people came to watch them play, they were good players, lively.
"Dray and Stanley are only 20 or so, they're all young fellas and have been rising star nominees up there.
"Hopefully it will all come together. They get down here the week before the start of the season. They will live down here. We've got a bit of work for them lined up around the area to keep them busy and go from there.
"We just had to find somewhere different, there's only so many you can pinch from other teams locally."
As well as the four from Northern Territory, Coleambally has also signed Todd Argus from Griffith.
Argus, 23, played 10 first grade games at the Swans last season and impressed in Coleambally's pre-season trial win over Jerilderie last Friday night.
"Todd Argus from Griffith has come across to join his brother Blake," Tooth said.
"He had a pretty good year at the Swans last year and he'll definitely help us in the talls.
"He can play centre-half-forward, ruck. He had a good hit-out on Friday night."
Tooth said the signs from the trial win over Jerilderie were promising, given Coleambally hope to add eight players for round one.
"Eight can come into the side from Friday night. Hopefully all this keeps us ticking along and may push us up the ladder a bit, who knows," Tooth said.
"Numbers have been good, everyone's been enjoying training, it's been good, hard training, the new coach is going well so hopefully it will all come together and a few rounds into the season it will start clicking."
Coleambally's season opener against Temora will feature same day football and netball for both clubs.
