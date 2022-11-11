The Daily Advertiser

Collingullie-Glenfield Park will have talented midfielder Kane Flack join them next season

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated November 11 2022 - 8:42pm, first published 6:10pm
Kane Flack in action for the Saints this year, the classy midfielder will join Collingullie in 2023. Picture by Les Smith

