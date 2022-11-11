Collingullie-Glenfield Park has signed Kane Flack for next season.
Flack, who returned to North Wagga in 2022 after a brief stint in the Ovens and Murray League with Albury Tigers is a major signing for the Demons and will bring a lot of experience to this year Riverina League's grand-finalists.
Flack said he was excited to be joining the Demons in 2023 and that he was looking forward to next season.
"Yeah absolutely, I'm pumped to be joining the Gullie," Flack said.
"It's going to be a good year hopefully."
Collingullie coach Nick Perryman was glad to get Flack on-board with the Saints' midfielder being one of the most sought after recruits with interest from both rival Riverina League clubs as well as from the O&M.
"It's good to get quality players and a quality person like Kane," Perryman said.
"He's a guy that I've been talking to for a few years now and we've always been keen to get him across, I'm just glad that he has come across this year."
Flack starred for the Saints this season and finished runner-up to Cayden Winter in their best and fairest count, in addition Perryman also noted that he has played a lot of representative football with the GWS Giants.
"He's played a lot of Giants VFL and academy footy, he's only young and he has got a lot of upside to go," he said.
"But he has also played a good standard of footy along the way and he has got plenty of experience and knowledge even though he is young.
"We are really excited to get him on-board."
A classy midfielder at North Wagga, Perryman said that he hadn't worked out where Flack would slot into the Demons side.
"We haven't really sorted that out that," he said.
"The best thing about Kane is that he can play anywhere on the ground and he can play inside, play outside, play at half back or half forward.
"He gives us plenty of flexibility and we are really excited to have a person like that in our team."
Flack has got a quite a few close mates who play at Crossroads Oval, with Perryman saying that helped get the midfielder to commit.
"He's got four guys that he is really close with that play for us," he said.
"Then he knows a lot of the other guys as well, so that really helped in trying to get him over the line."
