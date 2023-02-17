REIGNING Farrer League premiers Marrar have added a talented young footballer from Melbourne to aid their title defence this season.
Bryce Mann has joined the Bombers after having played all his football with Essendon and District League club Strathmore.
The 23-year-old played eight senior games in Strathmore's premiership year last season, playing in the club's losing reserve grade grand final team.
Having played predominantly across half-back and on the wing, Mann is expected to add more run to a young Marrar group that lost just the one game in 2022.
Mann has moved to Wagga to join his partner Laura and is looking forward to a taste of country football at Marrar.
"I've played at Strathmore all my life and now I'm moving up here, my missus has been here the last 12 months so I'm moving in with her and having a kick," Mann said.
"Laura came down and did netball try outs, she loved it, said everyone was really nice and friendly. She told me to come down, got in contact with Cal (Gardner) and Zach (Walgers). They gave me a call. She said everyone was lovely, she said to come down and meet the boys.
"It will be good. Down home, we don't have footy and netball, it's just footy so it's good to have footy and netball together. I'm looking forward to playing some country footy, do a bit of travelling."
Mann has already done his homework on the Farrer League and is looking forward to something different.
"I've done a little bit of research," he said.
"I've looked up a few of the teams we play. Obviously out to Coleambally, which is a bit of a hike but I've heard the bus trips are pretty good so I'm looking forward to that.
"It will be something different so I'm looking forward to it. It's my first time moving out of Melbourne so it will be a good experience."
Mann is one of a number of new faces at Marrar over the off-season where Cal Gardner has taken over the reins from premiership coach Shane Lenon.
The Bombers have already welcomed back Brad Turner and signed Connor Willis (Osborne), Josh Staines (Wagga Tigers) and Mitch Bloomfield (Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes). But Mann has joined fresh faces Matt Deer from South Australia, former Waratahs captain Sam O'Leary and Coolamon teenager Riley Gallagher as joining Marrar in recent weeks.
They are important additions given the Bombers will be without premiership players Jack Reynolds, Reid Gordon, Sam Emery, Logan Gray and Zach Lewis this year.
Gardner is rapt to welcome Mann.
"We're happy to have him on board from Melbourne. He looks like he's going to be a quality player. He came to training (Thursday night), got around the boys and fitted in quite well," Gardner said.
"Position wise, just after having chats with him, he seems like he's pretty versatile. He's been going through a wing and half-back down there but I've got no doubt he could go through the midfield for us.
"It's great for the club to attract someone like that from that sort of league. It's obviously a quality league down there, the Essendon and District league, he's also moving in with Matty Deer, who has come across from South Australia so to have those two boys move in together and come to our club from interstate says a lot about our club really."
Gardner said the Bombers' most recent additions will add important depth.
"Again fresh faces that the club has attracted. To get Sam across from rugby union, an ex-captain there, for him to come over and give Aussie rules another go, I would have thought he played last year, to be honest, the way he's trained," Gardner said.
"I've got no doubt he'll offer something and he's that big bodied mid that we're after so that's a positive.
"To get a young fella like Riley on board from Coolamon is a real positive for the club and he's been training well as well."
