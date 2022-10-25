Griffith have signed former junior Henry Delves for next season.
Delves, who last played for the Swans in 2021, returned to Ainslie this season where he kicked 44 goals from 15 games with the Tricolours going down to Belconnen in the preliminary final.
Swans president Paul Rogerson was stoked to have Delves back on board for next season with him adding to the recruitment of the quartet from Queanbeyan last week.
"It's really the last piece of the puzzle for us," Rogerson said.
"We looked at our list and we were missing a key forward, so having Henry come back to the club is exactly what we wanted."
A Griffith junior, Delves ventured to Canberra in 2016 and played with the Tricolours for five seasons before making the move back to Griffith for last season.
After 14 games for the Swans in 2021 that included 40 goals, a change in work meant that the key forward returned to the Tricolours for this season.
Although currently only a deal for 2023, Rogerson is hopeful that Delves will be able to stick around long-term.
"Henry's work situation changed and that was the reason why he didn't play with us in 2022," he said.
"He was taken to Canberra for work, but that situation has changed enough in the next twelve months for him to be able to commit to us.
"If his work is stable then he will be with us long term, but at this stage it is just 2023."
A former captain of the Tricolours, Rogerson is looking forward to what Delves will be able to bring to the young Swans side.
"We got a real glimpse of Henry in 21 and he has kept in contact with Greg (Dreyer) and the team," he said.
"He has been watching us really closely and he just wants to come back and try and finish off what we started a couple of years ago with the juniors."
Delves is the fifth recruit for the Swans adding to the signings of Rhys Pollock, Dean Simpson, Alec McCormick and Alex Page from Queanbeyan.
Although still talking to a few local players, Rogerson says the bulk of the Swans recruitment is now done.
"To be honest that's about it," he said.
"We are talking to some other local players about coming back to play, but Henry is the last piece that we can see.
"We wanted to get this all done early to allow us to build some excitement for next year.
"We think that this will kick start the pre-season and the current squad are all super excited about what might happen next year and now hitting the track early and hard is very important."
Delves is likely to form a formidable target inside forward fifty for the Swans, with him also brought in to mentor promising young forward Patrick Payne ahead of his draft year in 2023.
"That's another reason why Henry is really important," Rogerson said.
"Patrick Payne our very talented junior is going to be playing a lot of football in the academy next year, because it's his draft year.
"Having Henry come on to cover for Patrick when he is away, but also to mentor him when he is at home that was a really nice fit."
