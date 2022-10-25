The Daily Advertiser

Former Griffith junior Henry Delves has signed with the Swans for next season after an impressive year with Ainslie in Canberra

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated October 25 2022 - 7:25am, first published 4:30am
Henry Delves will return to the Swans for next season with a successful year with Ainslie that included 44 goals from 15 games. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Griffith have signed former junior Henry Delves for next season.

