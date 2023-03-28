The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Northern Jets secure the prized signing of club junior Jeromy Lucas for the 2023 Farrer League season

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated March 28 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern Jets recruit Jeromy Lucas in action for Port Melbourne against Sandringham during the early part of the 2021 season. Picture by Getty Images
Northern Jets recruit Jeromy Lucas in action for Port Melbourne against Sandringham during the early part of the 2021 season. Picture by Getty Images

NORTHERN Jets have saved one of the best off-season signings to last by luring Jeromy Lucas back to the club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.