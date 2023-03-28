He didn't come out on top, but taking on cousin Jack Hetherington in the NRL provided James Schiller with a career highlight.
The two Young products, who are both grandsons of former Easts player Bill Mullins, were on opposite sides of the field as Newcastle came from behind to down Canberra 24-14 on Sunday afternoon.
After some banter between the pair in the lead up to the game, it didn't take too long for the pair to find each other in the middle of McDonald Jones Stadium.
"He gave me a call and we had some laughs about running at each other and saying stupid things at each other to make each other laugh, but we're both professionals and it is our job so we got a bit of banter out of the way and got on with it come game day," Schiller said.
"I'm pretty sure my first run he hit me and let me know it too on the ground, which was funny.
"He grabbed my face on the ground a bit but that's sort of just Jack - he's a competitive person, as am I, and that sort of rivalry can really bring out the best in people."
However it was Hetherington, who joined the Knights this season after shoulder surgery ended his time with the Bulldogs, who certainly had the last laugh.
Despite that Schiller thought it was a big moment for both of them.
"It was very wholesome to be able to verse Jack," Schiller said. "I think it was a bit better of a deal for him as well being against Canberra and I know there were a lot of nerves from me and there would have been some from him as well but it was definitely one of the moments I can tick off as one of the highlights of my career so far.
"Jack is a little bit older than me, has been in grade for a while and it's not like we could have versed each other when we were younger so to get the opportunity at the top level is something that's a very rare occasion and I think it's one of those I'll just soak up."
The Hetherington supporters also outnumbered Schiller's but with uncle Brett Mullins and his family in the crowd it still ensured plenty of support for the Raiders as well.
Schiller has played the last two games on the wing for the Raiders, his first for the season.
After a whirlwind return to the team following illness and an injury to Nick Cotric, the 21-year-old is looking to make the most of his chance.
However with Jordan Rapana back from suspension for Friday's clash with Penrith, Schiller is more than happy to bide his time for another opportunity.
"I'm super realistic about it all as we've got Rapana coming back, (Albert) Hopoate on the other wing has been playing really good football and if I get pushed back to reserve grade that's it," he said.
"I'm happy with that decision and I've got trust Ricky (Stuart) and all the coaching staff in the decisions they make, I trust the process and if they that's what is best for the team and they believe going forward to maintain the in the team, out the team when I have to be then that is just that.
"Whether I'm (NSW) Cup or NRL I'll be putting my best foot forward, competing on everything and trying to prove that I'm next in line for that first grade spot."
Schiller made his debut for the Raiders last season but didn't line up in their game at Wagga a couple of weeks later. Instead he played in the NSW Cup.
Regardless, he believes games like the one against the Dolphins on April 29 are great for country areas.
Especially as it allows for kids to see some of their idols up close.
"I've got lots of family in Wagga who like to come out to that and I think it is just a good thing to do for Wagga," Schiller said. "It brings a lot of people to Wagga, makes it a bit more of an attraction for other towns around it as it is very rare you get big games like that out in country areas.
"It exposes a lot of country kids to rugby league and what they can really work towards and become. It also gives a lot of teams an opportunity to have a look at some of the players in Wagga and surrounding towns."
