Junee's young talent stepped to the mark as the club completed its preparation for a return to first grade on Saturday.
The Diesels wrapped up their pre-season trials with a 25-12 loss to West Belconnen.
However with a number of their most experienced players out, coach Damion Fraser was still pleased with the hit out.
"We went there with only three players with first grade experience so to come away with a 25-12 loss was pretty good," Fraser said. "People were away with other commitments and work."
The Diesels were without seven players for the trial including star fullback Daniel Foley, Pat Guthrie and Connor McCauley.
Now Fraser is looking to really focus on getting the team right for their return against Temora at Nixon Park on April 16.
"We'll name our squad of 20 players on Thursday night and just really focus on building some good connections and working on what we have," he said.
READ MORE
Junee have had three trials in the lead up to their first game in the top grade since the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
With wins over the NRL All Stars in the Pie in the Sky and Castlereagh Cup premiers Gulgong in the Jordan McGregor Shield leading into their last trial, Fraser is happy with how the club is situated.
"Everything is positive with good numbers and the old boys coming back will be the key to bringing the under 18s boys into first grade," he said. "We've got Pat Guthrie, Hayden Diggins and Foley leading the way with the mentoring side of things."
Fraser has been particularly impressed with how the likes of Will McDermott, Blayne Linsell and Sam Sainsbury have stepped up in their pre-season trials.
"They were all stand out players and it was a good surprise to see what they can do in senior level football, especially on the weekend against West Belconnen," he said.
The trio are part of a large contingent of Diesels juniors looking to make the step up after winning the Weissel Cup last season.
While Fraser is happy with the club's build up, he doesn't want to set big goals.
"Realistically if we can look around that top five or six mark we'd be happy but we're not going to kid ourselves," Fraser said.
"In the first year back in the first grade competition I think our main goal is just to find our feet and build momentum moving forward over the next couple of years."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.