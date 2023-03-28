Collingullie-Glenfield Park has taken victory against Culcairn in their first of two trial games ahead of the Riverina League season.
Demons coach Nick Perryman said his undermanned side claimed a 'pretty comfortable' victory against their Hume League opponents and that he was happy they were able to have a strong hit out.
"Culcairn came over and we had a good hit out for four quarters," Perryman said.
"We gave everyone a good run and blasted a few cobwebs out, it was nothing special but there were no injuries."
Last years minor premiers had a fair few of their first grade players miss the clash although Perryman was hopeful they would take the field this weekend against Osborne.
With a number of their stars away, Perryman said there was a couple of players who stepped up as they look to secure a spot in the side for the Demons round one clash against Narrandera.
"There was a couple of young ones," he said.
"Young Hugh Bent is a guy from the 17's who has been training with us and not far off from getting a game.
"Then Noah Harper played well which was good.
"There was a few other blokes, no standouts but they played not too bad and it was bit hard to get a gage."
Entering the match under strength, Perryman said there wasn't a whole lot to take from the clash.
"It was more of a run around and just to get a bit of run in the legs," he said.
"We didn't work on anything too much and just wanted to give everyone a bit of a run.
"We chucked some guys in a few different positions and we had some two's boys out there, some one's boys and some 17's.
"So it was good to give everyone a bit of a game together."
New recruit Kane Flack is set to take the field for the clash against the Tigers while Fergus Inglis and Sam Durnan are currently 50-50 to take part.
