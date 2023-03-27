New arrival ready to take on stablemate

Captain Braveheart is chasing a winning start to racing in the Riverina.
The five-year-old is one of two runners for James McPherson in the same race at Albury on Tuesday.
Purchased after a win at Penrith last time out, Captain Braveheart will take on new stablemate Betterthanapokeindeye in the Lavington Discount Grocery Warehouse Pace (2170m).
McPherson rates him the better of his two chances.
"I don't mind him and he brings pretty good form but I haven't actually done that much with him myself, as I've been out of action, but watching on he seems to go pretty nice," McPherson said.
"He looks to have a bit more class on his side than her but I was pretty happy with how she went at Bathurst last start. If she gets the right run she will still be thereabouts herself."
The eight-time winner is only a national ratings 46 pacer, something McPherson thinks should suit racing in the region.
Jackson Painting will take the drive on Captain Braveheart with Blake Jones to steer Betterthanapokeindeye with McPherson currently on the sidelines after dislocating his shoulder three weeks ago.
The 22-year-old hopes to be back within the next month but certainly has some good replacements.
"I was happy when they both didn't have a drive in the race as they always drive them well when I put them on," McPherson said.
The first of eight races is at 6.12pm.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
