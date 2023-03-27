The Daily Advertiser
New arrival ready to take on stablemate

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated March 27 2023 - 5:39pm, first published 5:30pm
Injured trainer-driver James McPherson will line up two chances at Albury on Tuesday night including stable newcomer Captain Braveheart.

Captain Braveheart is chasing a winning start to racing in the Riverina.

