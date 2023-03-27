The Daily Advertiser
Kildare too good for Kooringal in Hardy Shield final

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated March 27 2023 - 8:12pm, first published 7:30pm
Kildare Catholic College students celebrate their Hardy Shield win at Equex Centre on Monday night.
A two try effort has helped Kildare Catholic College student Matthew Murphy clean the deck at the Hardy Shield final on Monday night, returning home with the Rick Keast memorial player of the match, school best and fairest, and shield winner medals.

