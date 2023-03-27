A two try effort has helped Kildare Catholic College student Matthew Murphy clean the deck at the Hardy Shield final on Monday night, returning home with the Rick Keast memorial player of the match, school best and fairest, and shield winner medals.
It looked like a done deal for Kildare up 18-6 heading into the second half but Kooringal High School kept them on their toes, making them earn the 2023 Hardy Shield with a 26-16 win.
Murphy said it was a proud moment to be part of back-to-back Hardy Shield winning teams.
"I'm very proud, the boys put in a good effort, and thanks to Kooringal for coming out and having a good game," Murphy said.
"I was happy with my performance but I think it was a team effort."
Murphy said he was pleased with the intensity of the game, and knew the Kooringal boys wouldn't let them get the win easily.
Kooringal got the game started with a bang, as Tyler Byrne crossed for a try in the opening minutes, a successful conversion and they were up 6-0.
It didn't take long for Kildare to fire back though, with a grubber from captain Brayden O'Rielly setting Matt Murphy up for his first of two tries for the evening.
A sneaky pass to Will Field on the wing with a dive into the corner and the Catholic boys secured themselves another four points, now leading 8-6.
Big tackles kept both sides in the game but a massive swing of momentum for Kildare had them across the line twice more before halftime, the score 18-6 heading into the break.
Refreshed and ready to play, Kooringal returned to the field with an extra spring in their step.
A few quick passes and Nate Wetherill sneaks down the wing to score in the early minutes of the second half.
Kooringal's crowd is back in the game with a huge eruption following the successful conversion kick, the score now 18-12, Kildare's way.
Despite the scare, Kildare regrouped and another try had them sitting comfortably ahead, 24-12.
A penalty 10 out from Kildare's scoring line sets Brayden O'Rielly up for an easy field goal with just five minutes left in the game.
Kildare coach Matt Ward said he was proud of his boys efforts and congratulated Kooringal on a good game.
"It was relieving, I thought we were the better team going into it but they always give it to us and they were phenomenal tonight," Ward said.
"They went hard at us and, they're tough boys and they made us work hard."
Ward said he knew they came out slow in the second half and was pleased they were able to turn it around.
He estimates at least seven of the players from Monday's final were year twelves, and won't return to the competition next year.
Not playing any year 10 students in the final, he's confident in the future of rugby league at the school.
"All the year 10 boys, we've got some representative players there, and we're always looking for some new ones to come in," he said.
KILDARE CATHOLIC COLLEGE 26 (M Murphy 2, W Field, C Benson, J Walsh tries; B O'Rielly 3 goals) d KOORINGAL HIGH 16 (T Byrne, N Wetherill, M Morris tries; B Price, P Cobb goals) at Equex Centre on Monday evening.
Kildare Catholic College: Matthew Murphy
Kooringal High School: Noah Killeen
Mater Dei Catholic College: McKinley Hamblin
Wagga High School: Angus Clarke
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
