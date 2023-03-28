The Daily Advertiser
Bianca Ross named Wagga Tigers best and fairest

Updated March 28 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 11:00am
Wagga Tigers best and fairest winner Bianca Ross with runner up Jordan Post and coaches award winner Emily Williams. Picture supplied
Bianca Ross has won Wagga Tigers inaugural women's best and fairest count.

