Bianca Ross has won Wagga Tigers inaugural women's best and fairest count.
New to town, Ross said she settled on playing with the new entrants to the Southern NSW Women's league when they were the first result on Google.
"I'm in defence and I was playing footy in Adelaide, but now I'm posted here so I made the move," Ross said.
"Honestly, I just searched in Google 'footy teams in Wagga' and Tigers was the first team that came up."
Her fourth season playing football, Ross said she was surprised when she was announced as the best and fairest winner after a disrupted season.
"Honestly, it wasn't my best season, I did have a couple of injuries, I did my ankle in the third game and in the last game I hurt my shoulder as well, but six games, I think I did fine," she said.
"It's always a surprise to win an award like that."
Runner up Jordan Post is in her first year of senior football.
Ross said she's developed well through the season and believes she's got a lot more to learn and show over coming years.
"She did really well, she has a lot more to learn but for her first ever season of playing footy, she did really well," Ross said.
Emily Williams received the coaches award.
A quiet player, Williams impressed Ross with her determination throughout the year.
"She's very, very quiet but on the field, she gets these amazing tackles," Ross said.
"She doesn't even realise she's done something good sometimes and she's just sort of plays it off like oh that was good?"
Ross said there is a lot of excitement around the club for what the future holds for the women's team, with most players confident they'll return for the next season.
Coached by Brendan Post, Ross thanked him for his patience with the developing team.
"He always stuck by us, and he's so patient with such a new group of girls who have never played before," she said.
"We were a bit silly at times and he stood by us and joined in the laughs, he made it really good."
Wagga Tigers finished without a win in their inaugural season.
