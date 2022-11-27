Turvey Park has signed former VFL ruckman Antony Forato for next season.
Forato who has previously played with both Frankston and Richmond at VFL level is the final piece of the puzzle for the Bulldogs, who look set to continue on from a very impressive 2022 season.
Bulldogs coach Michael Mazzocchi was thrilled to welcome Forato to Maher Oval with him an important addition to the young Turvey Park side.
"It was probably the number one priority as well as wanting to add midfield depth," Mazzocchi said.
"It's just so important to us that ruckman, I know it's not a big thing in the RFL as not all clubs have got a big ruckman.
"But more-so at Turvey as we don't have a lot of height across the board, so it's really important that we get that key position ruckman in to hold down that position."
Mazzocchi said the club was fortunate to grab Forato, with initial contact coming from Bulldogs best and fairest winner Cal Dooley.
"We were rapt when he decided to come on-board," he said.
"We were a bit lucky as we got him through contact with Cal Dooley as he's a mate of Cal's.
"He's got a great footy resume, he's come through the U18's system down there in Victoria and played at Oakleigh Chargers.
"He then went straight to Frankston in the VFL for three years then back to local footy before going to Richmond in the VFL again and had about two years there."
After finishing up at Richmond at the end of 2019, Forato returned to De La Salle where he played alongside Dooley in 2020 and 2021.
Forato is making the move to Sydney and will travel down to Wagga each week to play for the Bulldogs.
After targeting an inside midfielder and a ruckman, Mazzocchi said it was fantastic to be able to secure both as his side looks to improve on a semi-final exit this season.
"It's come together really well," he said.
"Our recruiting strategy was never about numbers, it was about getting the positions we needed and we've ticked both those boxes now."
The Bulldogs unfortunately had ruckman Shaun Allan miss the majority of the season, with young Rhett Weidemann stepping into the shoes as Turvey's number one ruck.
Mazzocchi was looking forward to freeing Weidemann up next season, with him likely to play key position either defensively or up forward.
"It's a flow on effect," he said.
"With Antony signing it means that we don't need Rhett playing ruck so he will play key position whether that's forward or back, he's such a good footballer Rhett.
"Same with Hayden (Smith) coming to the club, that adds to our midfield depth and strengthens up our flanks and pockets.
"We are really happy with where we are at and then we have got blokes like Cooper Harmer who I really think we are going to put some time into developing him because he's going to make a terrific second ruck.
"He's only young and has played some really dominant footy in the second grade finals this year."
Forato joins Hayden Smith in joining the Bulldogs with their only confirmed departures being that of James White while Tom Yates has returned to The Rock-Yerong Creek.
