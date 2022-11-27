The Daily Advertiser

Turvey Park has continued to build momentum ahead of next season signing former Frankston and Richmond VFL ruckman Antony Forato

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
November 27 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Turvey Park signing Antony Forato with Bulldogs coach Michael Mazzocchi. Picture from Turvey Park Bulldogs

Turvey Park has signed former VFL ruckman Antony Forato for next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.