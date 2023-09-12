TEMORA have wasted no time getting on the front foot for next Farrer League season with some positive early signings.
Former Coolamon defender Zach Oliver has joined Temora as the club's new assistant coach.
Oliver spent the past three seasons at Riverina League club Coolamon but has moved to Temora for employment.
The former Cootamundra junior managed 44 first grade games for the Hoppers during that period. He has also spent time at Tallangatta League club Thurgoona and Culcairn in the Hume League.
Throw in some seasons at home at Cootamundra and a year of under 18s at UNSW-Eastern Suburbs and Oliver will bring a lot of experience to the Kangaroos.
Temora coach Jimmy Kennedy did not have an assistant this season so is excited by the prospect of working closely with Oliver.
"Zach's got great experience," Kennedy said.
"We identified we needed a spine and Zach's going to be huge for us. In either the centre-half-back or full-back position, he'll really add a bit of size and experience to our team.
"He's also looking forward to being an assistant coach. It's a new experience for him and he's really excited by it, which is good.
"It will be huge for me just to have someone I can bounce ideas off. We'll be able to work together and it will definitely make my job easier."
The club has also re-signed Brayden Burgess, who never managed a game for the club this season.
Burgess moved to the area this season from Melbourne and joined Temora but never managed a game due to a knee injury.
A ruck with experience at Essendon and District League level, Temora expect Burgess to prove a valuable addition.
"He done his meniscus early in the year and was busy with work," Kennedy said.
"He was just settling into town with work and the injury set him back so it's good, he's keen for next year. Hopefully there is no setbacks for him next year."
With the likes of Jack Cullen already at the club, Burgess will provide Temora with options.
"Jack's always been a forward. The year before I got to Temora he started as a forward and he's worked his way into the ruck," Kennedy said.
"I'm hoping to switch both of them between forward and ruck and hopefully they can both be versatile tools for us next year. That's what I'm hoping."
Kennedy is hoping to guide Temora up the ladder in his second season at the helm after finishing seventh this year with four wins.
