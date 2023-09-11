The Daily Advertiser
Turvey Park defender Darcy Irvine is unlikely to play in the Riverina League grand final

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
September 11 2023 - 4:00pm
Darcy Irvine left the field early in the preliminary final and is unlikely to play in the Riverina League grand final on Saturday. Picture from Turvey Park Football Club
Turvey Park has copped a huge blow in the lead-up to their Riverina League grand final clash against Griffith with Darcy Irvine unlikely to play against the Swans.

