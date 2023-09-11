Hanwood through to Leonard Cup grand final, hopeful to add silverware to their cabinet

Hanwood have been rewarded for their perfect year with a spot in the Leonard Cup grand final, but they were made to work for it.
Playing Tolland on Sunday morning, Hanwood pulled ahead early, with Airlee Savage finding goal twice in the first nine minutes.
A determined Wolves outfit didn't let their heads drop though, and found themselves up 4-3 in the second half.
Keeping their heads, Hanwood managed to take back control of the game with three goals in the last 13 minutes to take the win.
Coach Anthony Zuccato couldn't be prouder of his side.
"They dug deep as they always do, they backed themselves, they backed each other, and they didn't give up," Zuccato said.
"That's the one big thing about them, they never give up, they fight to the end, I'm super proud of them."
With a bye in the final round of the home and away season, Zuccato said the week off ultimately worked in their favour, allowing them to nurse some niggling injuries ahead of the big game.
"It helped, as much as it's not a good thing, it definitely helped," he said.
With eyes set on winning a fourth consecutive Leonard Cup, Zucatto said it feels good to have made another grand final.
Pleased with the grit the side showed, he was grateful not only to his core squad but the reserve grade players who have stepped up throughout the year too.
"We had three reserve grade players that helped out again this week, and they're our future," he said.
"For them to integrate in, they come in, do their job, do their part, it's good to see."
The side now has another week off before the biggest game of the year.
Zuccato said it's hard to pick if the bye is good or bad, but they'll know in two weeks.
Pleased with how they were able to move the ball around the pitch, Zuccato said their strength lies in being able to play balls to feet.
"That's one of our strengths, they can keep the ball on the ground and play balls to feed to each other, we can move teams around and open it up for our forwards to give them that bit time and a bit of space," he said.
"The field wasn't the best today and that made it a little bit harder but that's what it is, and Tolland played on the same field."
