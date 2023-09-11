Sturt eyes off elusive premiership before making tracks to Queensland

Jacob Sturt is looking to leave Tumut on a premiership high.
Sturt watched from the sidelines as Tumut ended a nine-year title drought in 2019 before returning home to be part of a crushing grand final defeat in 2020.
He went to Queensland the next season, where he led Wynnum-Manly to a Colts premiership, before deciding to head back to the Blues midway through last year.
After bowing out in last year's preliminary final, the 23-year-old is looking to finish his latest tenure with his hometown club with a premiership win over Kangaroos at Equex Centre on Sunday.
He feels the time is right.
"I wasn't here in 2021 but I think they were pretty well shoo-ins to win it and then building on that in 2022 things ended pretty abruptly with a couple of send offs in our last two games that really didn't give us much of a chance, especially in that prelim," Sturt said.
"There was a big feeling around the team last year that we could have won it all, there was a lot of confidence, and this year has just built again on top of that.
"I think it's coming together pretty nicely for us to be in the grand final and I think we're ready to finish things off properly."
Sturt is once again planning a move to Queensland.
However this time around he's confident he will make it stick after securing a Queensland Cup deal with Redcliffe.
"I plan on staying up there for a while and don't see myself coming back anytime soon," Sturt said.
"I've got lots of mates up there, family up there and I feel like I'm in the best position footy wise and in my life to move back up there.
"I was probably a bit young and immature when I moved away before, but now I feel like I'm ready to stick it out."
Sturt has had a big impact in the forward pack this season.
He was a surprise omission from the Group Nine Team of the Year but provides plenty of power through the middle.
Tumut come into the grand final off the back of two big wins in the finals series.
It's given the team more confidence they can add to their 2019 premiership.
"We've proven in the last couple of weeks that we've got the football ability and we've got the team that can be the best team in the comp but it's just about getting our mindset right," he said.
"We've done that in the last few weeks and with the experience we do have playing in big games, a fair few boys have won grand finals, so will be in good stead."
Kangaroos are yet to get the better of Tumut so far this season.
However Sturt knows the Blues won't underestimate their rivals despite a 30-10 victory to start finals.
"There were periods of that Kangaroos game three weeks ago when we were really up against it, they were playing some really good footy and had us on the back foot.
"We had a fair few things go our way that day that helped with the scoreline but in the second half of that game we scored a minute in and they scored towards the end.
"The second 40 minutes was a real tough grind, they really put it to us and it was the same thing when he played during the year.
"It was a 12-6 game with no points scored in the second half.
"They are a really quality team, that have matched it with us and really put us under some pressure at times.
"I definitely don't underestimate them and none of the boys do either."
