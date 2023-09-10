The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Coolamon coach disappointed to be out of premiership running, proud of season

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated September 11 2023 - 1:09pm, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Coolamon playing-coach Sarah Hillier in action during their preliminary final loss on Sunday. Picture by Ash Smith
Coolamon playing-coach Sarah Hillier in action during their preliminary final loss on Sunday. Picture by Ash Smith

They were one of three front runners for this year's Riverina League A grade premiership, but Coolamon have fallen just short of taking the last grand final spot.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.