Coolamon coach disappointed to be out of premiership running, proud of season

They were one of three front runners for this year's Riverina League A grade premiership, but Coolamon have fallen just short of taking the last grand final spot.
As they entered the fourth quarter with scores tied against Griffith on Sunday in their preliminary final, Rovers got up early in the term, but a late fire back from the Swans was too much for the girls in green to combat.
Finishing the game down 42-36, playing-coach Sarah Hillier said it hurt to not get a chance at the premiership.
"It was very physical, lots of pressure, that's what finals are all about," Hillier said.
"We're obviously very disappointed, we knew that Griffith were going to step up today and we had to bring our best game and unfortunately they were the best team on the day."
Stepping into the side this season from Coleambally and bringing in new players from across a range of clubs, Hillier is proud of how the side came together.
Losing just two games all season, she said it was a massive effort for the side to develop together as well as they did.
"To think that hardly any of us had played together at the start of the season, there was new girls coming into the team, majority of them are new girls coming in from various different clubs, and to get this far is very impressive, I'm so proud of the group that we have," she said.
"They've come a long, long way from that first game in round one, they've worked really, really hard to get where we are today, it's just a little bit disappointing, that's all."
Heading into the final quarter scores were tied.
After getting an early jump, errors down court had the ball turning over, and Griffith took the most of their opportunities to capitalise on Hoppers mistakes.
"We were just trying to reset, trying to regroup, when a lot of people are watching there's a lot of pressure and there are always lots of nerves on finals day," she said.
"We just tried to keep them in check and make sure we back ourselves, we what we're doing, and we did that in patches but probably not for the full amount of time but unfortunately that's what happens when you play high pressure games, those little errors come and Griffith are a great side, they capitalised off it today."
Disappointed to not be taking her side into the grand final next weekend alongside the club's men's reserve grade side, Hillier said the team will still be down cheering the club on at Narrandera on Saturday.
