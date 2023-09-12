WAGGA AFL footballer Harry Cunningham has been named a finalist for the Jim Stynes Community Leadership Award.
Cunningham has been named a finalist for the second straight year.
His nomination is recognition of the work he does with Redkite, a charity that provides critical emotional, financial and practical support for families facing childhood cancer.
Cunningham is one of four finalists for the award, alongside, Bailey Banfield (Fremantle), Ben Brown (Melbourne) and Sam Docherty (Carlton).
Joel Selwood won the award last season.
Cunningham has been a strong supporter and ambassador of Redkite, the Swans' charity partner, for more than 10 years.
During this time the former Turvey Park junior has made regular ward visits, supported Redkite's music therapy program and helped campaign for numerous fundraising activities to help families facing childhood cancer.
The Swans are enormously proud of Cunningham's work.
MORE SPORT NEWS
"In 2020 when Covid impacted in-person visits to hospital, Cunningham proactively asked how he could continue to be involved and attended music therapy sessions with families via Zoom," a Sydney Swans statement read.
"In the same year he also supported the promotion of the 'Crunch for Kids' fundraising challenge, rallying 20 players and coaches to get involved in the promotion which raised more than $50,000.
"Each season Sydney and Redkite come together for the Swans Redkite Day and Cunningham is always at the forefront of the fundraising campaign.
"This year, the club raised a record-breaking amount of more than $43,000.
"The 184-gamer constantly leads from the front and took it upon himself to get other players involved with Redkite, educating his teammates that 'small things can make a big difference'."
Now in its twelfth year, the prestigious award will be presented to the player who has best demonstrated the values of late Melbourne champion and former Demons' President, Jim Stynes.
The award will be presented at the Brownlow Medal on Monday, September 25.
From their commitment to helping others and making a difference in the community to the way they represent the game on and off the field, this award goes to the heart of the sport.
The 2023 Jim Stynes Community Leadership Award will be presented during the broadcast of the 2023 Brownlow Medal on Monday 25 September.
The winner will receive $40,000 to be donated to the charity or community program of their choice.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.