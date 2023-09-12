Michael Fenn fell one win short of premiership success in his first season with Tumut but he's looking to turn that all around on Sunday.
Fenn linked with the Blues during the COVID shortened 2020 season but they were unable to finish things off.
He was lured back this season and is looking to turn plenty of hours in the car from his base on the northern beaches of Sydney into grand final success.
It takes around four and a half hours to make the trip to Tumut each week but it's something the 24-year-old has enjoyed doing again.
Especially with a strong family connection to the club.
"With the way it ended last year and with what I do for work I wasn't too sure how much longer I'd be able to do this so I wanted to make sure I could have one more year in Tumut before I either stop playing or work was too serious and I wasn't able to do it again," Fenn said.
"Zac (Masters) had been on to me for a little while and so was Hook (Lachlan Bristow) so it felt right to come back while everyone was still there.
"I've loved every bit."
Committing to the Blues also means Fenn gets to spend more time with his grandfather Tony, who provides a base for his trips.
"My dad grew up there and my grandfather is still there," Fenn said.
"I travel back and stay with him while I'm down there and it's good.
"I've loved every minute of it and I'm seeing him a lot more than what I used to.
"It's been great."
The last time Tumut went into a grand final they struggled to overcome a mounting injury toll.
However Fenn feels the club is better placed ahead of the clash with Kangaroos.
"I think we've got the team to do it this time around," he said.
"We've had a few injuries this year but everyone has come back at the right time and when we played Temora it was probably the first time all year we've had our full strength team.
"It felt like it really showed when we were out on the field.
"Having a few more blokes coming on made a massive difference."
Their heavy loss to Gundagai in 2020 is an extra incentive to go one better this time around.
"We got blown off the park, it's the only way to put it, and just couldn't come back but the feeling is very different this time around," Fenn said.
"Everyone is in a different place, everyone is that touch older, with more experience and I think we're really looking forward to it.
"Everyone has a great feeling about it."
Fenn has had another big season for the Blues, culminating in his selection in the Group Nine Team of the Year.
He's a crucial part in their big forward pack with his ability to break through defensive lines creating plenty of opportunities on the edge.
The temperature is set to rise over the weekend with the forecast top of 28.
However Fenn doesn't believe the heat will affect the pack too much.
"I think it will be a big game in the middle," he said.
"It's meant to be very hot, I've been watching the weather forecast closely but I think it will just be a normal game.
"It will probably be a bit quicker but I think we just have to get off to a good start and hold the ball well.
"We're pretty fit and I think if there's anyone who is going to be affected it's going to be me so I don't think it (the heat) will affect us too much."
