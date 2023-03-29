TEMORA have landed an experienced ruckman from Melbourne to help in their quest to return to Farrer League finals.
The Kangaroos have welcomed Brayden Burgess to the club from Victorian Amatuer Football Association (VAFA) club St Bernards but he will miss the first month of the season with a knee injury.
Burgess, who hails from Warrnambool, has experience in the Essendon and District Football League (EDFL) with Westmeadows.
He is joined by former Temora junior Ben Cooper, who has also moved from Melbourne, after most recently playing at VAFA club Elsternwick.
New Temora coach Jimmy Kennedy is rapt to have Burgess on board.
"He's a handy addition," Kennedy said.
"I know he played EDFL there a while ago but has played suburban leagues since then. He hurt himself there at training unfortunately so he won't be back until round four or five.
"Once he gets fit, I think he'll be really handy in the ruck for us. He has moved to down with Benny Cooper and moved to town so we're very lucky to get him."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Harry Morton, who has come to Temora from Osborne, is likely to carry the ruck duties until Burgess returns.
Justin Galloway, who was recruited to the club last year from Canberra as a ruck, has decided not to return for a second year.
Charlie Boyton has also decided not to come back. Temora hope Sam Jensen will play again this year but he's not expected until mid-season due to ongoing injury concerns.
Cooper, who has returned from Melbourne, is expected to slot in on a wing.
"He's been living in Melbourne the last couple of years but played juniors for the club. He'll be handy," Kennedy said.
"He'll play on a wing. I've only seen him in one trial match but he trains well, moves well so he'll be a handy addition. Just that run and carry for us."
The Kangaroos have also welcomed Collingullie-Glenfield Park premiership player Luke Murray to the club.
Burgess, Cooper and Murray join Kennedy, Morton, Michael Cooke, Issac Pattison and Will Reinhold as inclusions into Temora's squad for this season.
Aside from Galloway and Boyton, Temora are unlikely to have Dan Leary, while Pat Walker has crossed to Coolamon.
Kicking off his coaching career with a round one trip to Coleambally, Kennedy is looking forward to getting the real stuff started.
"I'm excited. I'm nervous but excited," he said.
"It's been a long time coming, it's been a long pre-season, we've had a good pre-season, I know the trial game results probably didn't show that but I'm excited, the boys are excited so we're looking forward to it."
Temora tested themselves against strong Riverina League opposition in the pre-season, losing to Wagga Tigers and Coolamon, but Kennedy took plenty out of both games.
"We did. We learnt what we need to improve on," he said.
"I suppose they exposed us in a few areas just with fitness, run and carry. We learnt a lot and they set an example to a few of our boys.
"We learnt a lot from them, I believe you learn more from your losses and we learnt a lot playing good opposition."
Kennedy does not know what to expect from Coleambally on Saturday, other than a tough contest. He did say that it will be a 'new-look Temora'.
"They're a bit of an unknown for me. I know they've recruited those last couple of recruits. I expect a tough contest from them at home. We're just expecting a tough contest so we'll be prepared for that," he said.
"We're going to look to take the game on this year so we'll be a new-look side. Take the game on, we've obviously got different cattle there now so I'm going to back the boys to play to their strength.
"We had a good training run (Tuesday) night so we're shaping up pretty good and I suppose we're just keen to hook into round one and see where we're at. The boys are keen."
