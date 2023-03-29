The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Hawks look to go further into Southern NSW Women's finals

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated March 29 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 12:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anneka Piercy breaks away from a pack in East Wagga-Kooringal's round game against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes. Picture by Les Smith
Anneka Piercy breaks away from a pack in East Wagga-Kooringal's round game against Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes. Picture by Les Smith

They've gone a week further than last year in the Southern NSW Women's league finals, but East Wagga-Kooringal will be taking this week's game the same as any other.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.