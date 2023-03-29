They've gone a week further than last year in the Southern NSW Women's league finals, but East Wagga-Kooringal will be taking this week's game the same as any other.
Maintaining structure and sticking to their usual routine, Hawks are ready to take on reigning premiers Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong at Kindra Park.
Key defender Anneka Piercy said the side clicked better than ever before in their 4.2 (26) to 2.1 (13) win over Brookdale in last Friday night's semi-final.
"We were very much one team, we connected as a group, we normally have our key players playing as a team but everyone joined in last week and it was really a team game," Piercy said.
"Everyone stepped up when they needed to and we were one team, our saying is 'one team, one dream' and we went along with that and gave it our all."
After receiving a forfeit from Griffith in round one, the Hawks are down a game on their competition, and a round seven bye jolted their momentum.
"It (impacted) us a little bit, we trained as normal so it didn't impact us on the field, but it changed our mindset knowing that we had the first week away, and the round seven bye again," Piercy said.
"We were just starting to get going but then we didn't play, so it was challenging.
"We just started getting everyone to know each other and play with each other then the next minute we don't play."
Taking on reigning premiers Ganmain, Piercy said the side isn't buying into their undefeated status, choosing to focus on themselves rather than their opponents.
"We go into every game the same, we're going to have a very tough team to fight against but we go in the same, do everything the same, we don't stoop to a level that we don't usually play," she said.
"We just keep going with our normal routine and give it our all, and see what happens at the end of the day.
"We were very happy that we won last week and we got one step further than we did last year, we're just happy going with the flow at this point."
East Wagga had some high-class helpers this season with AFLW players Ally Morphett and Kate Lutkins both spending time at the club.
A promise from Lutkins to return as runner for the side if they make it through to the grand final has added an extra incentive for them to win.
East Wagga-Kooringal play Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong at Kindra Park at 6:30pm on Friday, with the second preliminary game between Coolamon and Collingullie-Glenfield Park to follow.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
