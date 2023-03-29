Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong coach Sam Martyn is pleased with how his side is looking ahead of round one after wrapping up their pre-season campaign over the weekend.
The Lions have faced AFL Canberra side Eastlake and North Albury in the lead up to the Riverina League season while a third trial game scheduled for later this week against Wagga Tigers has been scrapped due to unavailability of grounds.
Although going down by around eight goals to Eastlake and four goals to the Hoppers, Martyn is optimistic ahead of the start of the season.
"We have been undermanned throughout both, but it's been a good opportunity for our younger players to step up and taste what senior football is all about," Martyn said.
"Playing against two really good oppositions in Eastlake and North Albury also lets us assess how our pre-season has gone and what we've done well and also what we can improve on.
"Also for our younger players and where they are in terms of how ready they are for senior footy from that perspective it's been really good.
"I think we are quite well prepared for round one heading into Leeton and I'm really looking forward to the season ahead."
With a number of their premiership players from last year unavailable for the trials, Martyn said it was a good opportunity for some of the younger players to step up.
"Jake Sullivan played with us last year and he has just shown how clean he is and his ability to grasp our structure," he said.
"Young Nate Hamblin as well has been really good, he's only 16 but has improved his footy nous and he feels a bit more comfortable in his body as well.
"Another one who played some really good footy two years ago and was in and out of the side last year has been Jakob Taylor.
"He was fantastic over the weekend, just in terms of his ability to win the contested ball for someone his size and also his work rate was excellent.
"He will be somebody we definitely look at going forward to the season proper."
Star midfielder Matt Hamblin hasn't taken part in the two trials as he recovers from off-season surgery however Martyn is confident that he should be ready to go against the Crows.
"Matty is progressing really well," he said.
"At this stage we are really confident that he will play round one, but it is just up to how that healing process goes.
"It is all on track at the moment and Matty has been around the group and running some water.
"He has been assisting us with our trial games and he is super keen for the season coming.
"We are looking forward to getting Matty back in the fold and seeing him show his wares, hopefully in round one but if not it will be early in the season."
The reigning premiers have also received a late boost ahead of the start of the season with Martyn confirming they have regained the services of Zac Brain after he played five reserve grade games for the club at the back end of last season.
"He is essentially a recruit because he played two's last year and we are really pleased to sign him up," he said.
"He adds some really good experience and leadership to our group and he has played at a really high level so we are stoked to get Zac on board."
The Lions have also re-signed premiership players Kirk Mahon and Zac Burhop for the upcoming season.
