Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong coach Sam Martyn is pretty happy with how his side is shaping up ahead of round one despite going down in both of their trial games

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
March 29 2023 - 4:00pm
GGGM coach Sam Martyn is looking forward to getting stuck into round one after a couple of good hit outs against Eastlake and North Albury. Picture by Madeline Begley
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong coach Sam Martyn is pleased with how his side is looking ahead of round one after wrapping up their pre-season campaign over the weekend.

