Wagga Tigers' Jock Cornell has claimed his first Jim Quinn Medal after edging out Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes co-coach Nelson Foley in a thrilling vote count on Wednesday night.
Cornell finished with 21 votes after seven best on ground performances to claim the medal ahead of Foley on 20 while Turvey Park young gun Luke Fellows finished in third with 17.
Cornell, a member of Riverina's famous Daniher family, spent one season as a Geelong rookie in 2016 after being picked up in the 2015 rookie draft.
He then spent a couple of seasons playing in Victoria before returning to the region for the 2021 Riverina League season signing with Wagga Tigers.
Cornell polled his first votes in round three in Tigers' big win over Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong before entering a purple patch and polling 12 votes in his next four games.
At the conclusion of round eight he had polled 15 votes with his remaining six coming in rounds 12 and 17.
Foley was the early leader after a strong start to the season which saw him exit round five with nine votes ahead of GGGM's Ben Walsh, Griffith's Nathan Richards and Cornell who were all on six votes.
Cornell's purple patch then saw him hit the lead and he led from Foley and Fellows after round 10.
Foley then retook the lead and once again led the standings at the conclusion of round 15 ahead of Cornell and Riverina League Player of the Year Award recipient Matt Hamblin.
Cornell's three votes in round 17 following the Tigers big win were then enough to jump Foley and claim the medal.
It was a good night for Cornell who also was one of three Tigers' players named in the Riverina League Team of the Year.
Cornell and Jackson Kelly were both named on a half forward flank while Dylan Morton was named in the back pocket.
Turvey Park's Michael Mazzocchi was named as coach of the side while Walsh was named captain and Griffith's Jack Rowston was his deputy.
Wagga Tigers' Will Kirkup claimed the Frank Gaynor Medal in reserve grade after another stellar season.
Kirkup finished with 18 votes to finish ahead of Griffith's Reece Matheson and Coolamon's Reilly Mitchell who both finished with 14.
There was a tie in the Lou Brown medal in under 17.5's as Turvey Park duo Harry Isaac and Will Voss both finished with 20 votes to share the award.
GGGM's Nate Hamblin, MCUE's Daniel Okerenyang and Griffith's Will Vaessen all polled strongly and finished with 16 votes apiece.
Narrandera's Brad Hutchison was named as the Football Rising Star while Turvey Park claimed the Football Club Championship.
