Wagga Tigers' Jock Cornell has claimed his first Jim Quinn Medal after polling 21 votes in Wednesday nights count

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated September 7 2023 - 11:00am, first published September 6 2023 - 9:25pm
Jock Cornell claimed the Jim Quinn Medal after polling 21 votes, one ahead of MCUE co-coach Nelson Foley. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn
Wagga Tigers' Jock Cornell has claimed his first Jim Quinn Medal after edging out Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes co-coach Nelson Foley in a thrilling vote count on Wednesday night.

