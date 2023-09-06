Key injury hurts as Brothers chase grand final win

A serious knee injury to Brothers star Holly Williams had put a dent in their quest to win the under 16s leaguetag grand final on Saturday.
Williams scored a hat-trick to help her side with the Southern grand final over Kangaroos at Sarvaas Oval in Albury.
She provided plenty of spark in the 20-12 victory last Saturday.
However coach Tennielle Kenningale is hopeful they can overcome a couple of personnel changes when they take on Temora at Twickenham on Saturday.
"We've got no pressure on ourselves as we were happy with what we did last weekend and we've got three of our usual starting team out this week," Kenningale said.
"It's going to be tough for us but we will give it our best shot."
Brothers will also be without Grace Oti and Shyla Passlow but the injury to Williams cast a shadow on their win.
Scans have revealed a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament as well as a tear to her medial cruciate ligament.
"With about 10 minutes to go she made a break down the sidelines, side stepped back into the field and went down," Kenningale said.
"She's going to be out of action for a while, which is really disappointing for her."
Temora comes into the grand final after taking a 16-12 win over Cootamundra in the Northern grand final at Nixon Park on Saturday.
The Dragons have also taken two wins over their rivals in crossover games this season.
Kenningale knows they will be a formidable opponent.
"It will be a tough game as Temora are just a supreme outfit," she said.
"They are a really good team to play, they are really fast and smooth.
"They play really well so they will be tough but we will definitely give it a red hot crack."
However she hopes her side can kick start a big day for Brothers, who have also qualified their under 13s and under 14s grand finals.
"We had three teams in the grand final last year and have backed it up with another three this year," she said.
"Brothers had a really successful season both competitive wise and with the amount of regos we've had and people turning up to training wanting to help.
"It's been a wonderful year to be part of Brothers this year."
The under 13s came through after a 34-24 win over Albury
They will face Junee, who downed Temora 26-10 on Saturday.
Brothers will also be represented in the under 14s after their 24-6 win over Kangaroos Blue.
They will tackle Young, who took a 16-12 win over Adelong/Gundagai.
Meanwhile Tumut and Tumbarumba will face off in the under 14s leaguetag grand final.
Tumut booked their place with a 20-16 win over Temora while Tumbarumba scored a 16-10 win over Kangaroos Red.
Magpies will face Young in the under 15s grand final after their 36-18 win over Kangaroos.
Young qualified with a 22-14 against Cootamundra.
Under 13s - Brothers 34 d Albury 24
Under 14s - Brothers 24 d Kangaroos Blue 6
Under 15s - Magpies 36 d Kangaroos 18
Under 14s leaguetag - Tumbarumba 16 d Kangaroos Red 12
Under 16s leaguetag - Brothers 20 d Kangaroos 12
Under 13s - Junee 26 d Temora 10
Under 14s - Young 16 d Adelong/Gundagai 12
Under 15s - Young 22 d Cootamundra 14
Under 14s leaguetag - Tumut 20 d Temora 16
Under 16s leaguetag - Temora 16 d Cootamundra 12
Saturday at Twickenham
Under 13s - Junee v Brothers
Under 14s - Young v Brothers
Under 15s - Young v Magpies
Under 14s leaguetag - Tumut v Tumbarumba
Under 16s leaguetag - Temora v Brothers
