Key injury hurts as Brothers chase grand final win

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated September 6 2023 - 5:46pm, first published 5:30pm
Brothers celebrate their win over Kangaroos in the under 16s Southern grand final in Albury on Saturday ahead of their showdown with Northern winners Temora at Twickenham this Saturday. Picture by Mark Jesser
A serious knee injury to Brothers star Holly Williams had put a dent in their quest to win the under 16s leaguetag grand final on Saturday.

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

