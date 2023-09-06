TALENTED Wagga sprinter Rocket Tiger will get the chance to put his name right in the thick of Kosciuszko calculations when he trials at Goulburn on Friday.
All eyes will be on unbeaten sprinter Mogo Magic at Goulburn on Friday, where Wagga trainer Scott Spackman hopes Rocket Tiger can grab some of the attention.
Rocket Tiger will go up against Mogo Magic and the likes of Super Helpful, To The Nines, Pokerjack and Bandi's Boy.
With the trial on the same day as the $2 million Kosciuszko tickets are draw, Spackman knows plenty of attention will be on the Goulburn trial and hopes Rocket Tiger can capture the attention of slot holders.
"He's flying," Spackman said.
"He's going good. The bottom line is, he's the forgotten horse obviously, but we had to get his confidence back and I think we got it back.
"I think you'll find that he's ready to rip and tear. He's not 100 per cent wound up but he's not far off it either."
Rocket Tiger is so far forgotten, he's not even in TAB markets for next month's Kosciuszko.
He's been spelling since his fifth placing behind Mnementh in the Wagga Town Plate. It was only 12 days beforehand that he returned to his best with a three-length romp in the prelude.
"That race at Wagga that he won, you seen what he could do," Spackman said.
"I just wish he never got poleaxed at the start of the Town Plate. If he doesn't get poleaxed, I think you'll find that he has a beautiful run and I reckon he sticks it up them.
"He just got off the bit because he had to put him into the race and use up a little bit of what he did the time before."
As a two-year-old, Rocket Tiger was a Saturday city winner and placed at group level before running 10th in the 2021 Golden Slipper.
He then had a wretched run with injury that restricted him to just one run in close to two years.
Rocket Tiger finally got back to the track earlier this year and gradually worked his way to his best, finishing second in the City Handicap at Albury and fifth in the Town Plate at Wagga, either side of his dominant prelude win and a couple of solid metropolitan performances.
Spackman believes he deserves his place in the $2 million Kosciuszko.
"He's proven behind Home Affairs isn't he?" Spackman raised the question.
"Even his first-up run back from the injury was absolutely massive at Flemington. Then we had another little setback and he got poleaxed first-up and it knocked the stuffing out of him. His confidence was down big time.
"We're going to have a crack. I'm rapt with the horse, he looks amazing and feels amazing.
"I galloped him myself last Saturday and had tears in my eyes. He's still got it. It's just exciting, I hope we can get in."
Shaun Guymer will ride Rocket Tiger in the trial, that is set for 5.25pm on Friday.
Spackman reminded punters that Rocket Tiger will naturally be much better suited over the Kosciuszko distance of 1200m rather than the 800m of the Goulburn trial.
"He won't be pushed out but they'll know he's in the trial," he said.
"It's 800 metres, he's never been over 800 in his life.
"Mogo Magic will jump and run and hopefully we can just get on his coat tails and go with him. If we're getting beaten half a length or a length with the horse under a wrap, I'll be happy.
"He's a horse that I think will get 1400."
As for after Friday, Spackman is weighing up a few different options but would prefer to be picked early.
"The option was either go to a Highway instead of the trial, but I thought he'd get too much weight so we'll trial him Friday, have a look, see how he pulls up from it and go from there," he said.
"I wouldn't mind even sneaking down to Victoria, just to have another look, see if there is something down there that suits, or find something in town.
"I'm hoping we'll be picked up by then and we can actually sit down and map out something that works for him instead of having to showcase him."
...
FORMER Sky Racing presenter and Southern District apprentice jockey Chynna Marston has been disqualified for seven years.
Racing NSW stewards handed down the penalty determination on Wednesday.
Marston was charged by stewards over a number of equine welfare issues where she was found guilty of failing to ensure the welfare of a number of thoroughbreds, along with failing to comply with stewards and conduct prejudicial to the image of racing.
The cumulative total of the penalties from the eight charges stemmed to 13 years disqualification but stewards considered that the total should be seven years, starting September 6 2023, to 2030.
Her partner, Alex Kean, was disqualified for six years on similar charges.
...
GUNDAGAI galloper Shafty captured a feature race win at Canberra last Friday.
Shafty ($2.70) made it two in a row for trainer David Blundell in the $35,000 Polytrack Stayers Cup (1900m) at Canberra.
That made it two from two on the polytrack surface and took his overall record to three wins and a placing from five starts at Canberra.
The six-year-old now boasts five wins from 20 starts.
...
MURRUMBIDGEE Turf Club presented their Wagga-based premierships at last Thursday's race meeting.
The Scott Spackman stable cleaned up. The late Mo Chara took out Horse of the Year, as well as 3YO of the Year. Spackman's Underpants was named 2YO of the Year.
The Doug Gorrel-trained Would Be King won the Stayer of the Year award.
Gary Colvin won Trainer of the Year, while Wayne Carroll took out best strike rate.
...
GALLOPS
Saturday: Griffith (TAB)
Sunday: Gundagai (TAB)
TROTS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Young (TAB)
DOGS
Friday: Temora (TAB)
Monday: Temora (TAB)
