Wagga High continue dominance in schools hockey competition with grand final win

Wagga High School have won their fourth consecutive Meaghan Bradford Memorial Trophy on Tuesday night over Kildare Catholic College.
The Wagga High girls finished the game 1-0 up to earn themselves the trophy once again, and progressed to the NSWCHS finals next week.
The schools drew 0-0 when they met in the round games, with Wagga High having significant wins over the rest of their opposition.
Coach Jo Dare said the team was a pleasure to coach, with a mixture of both experienced and new players.
"We have five plays that play regularly in the division one competition and then we also have a mixture of kids that have just started playing in the last couple years and another group have never picked up a stick in their life," Dare said.
"They had a great time on field and the girls that are quite experienced were great leaders on the field.
"They helped out those kids that have never picked up a stick, and were showing them how to do it, and they were patient with them and again just really good leaders out there."
Dare said the group were feeling confident going into the game but were still very excited to get the win.
With a handful of year 12s in the side, she said they were keen to get a trophy in their last year playing the competition.
"It was a very competitive game, Kildare have some really strong players in there that will be ones to watch the next in the next couple years, they've got some really good kids coming up," Dare said.
"The girls were very excited, there was a couple of year 12s who really wanted to win the trophy in their last year and they're very excited about winning it."
For their win the school retains the Meaghan Bradford Memorial Trophy, an ex-Mount Austin High School student and talented goal keeper.
Bradford passed in 2008 from melanoma, with the girls school competition now held in her honour.
