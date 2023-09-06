The Daily Advertiser
Wagga High continue dominance in schools hockey competition with grand final win

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
September 6 2023 - 5:00pm
Wagga High School have won their fourth consecutive Meaghan Bradford Memorial Trophy on Tuesday night over Kildare Catholic College.

