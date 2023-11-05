Riverina will have the opportunity to claim their third-straight title after winning through to the NSW Cricket Country Bash grand final.
The Bullets topped pool B after recording victories against Southern Spirit, Western Outlaws and Illawarra Flames.
They will face Newcastle Blasters in the decider on Tuesday November 21 which will be held as a curtain-raiser to the WBBL contest between Sydney Thunder and Adelaide Strikers.
The Bullets opened their campaign with a 25-run win over the Spirit on Friday evening.
Vice-captain Lisa Kuschert (57no) lead the way with the bat while Delaney Laffy (1-4), Georgia Bye (1-5) and Alice Caldow (1-10) all contributed with the ball.
The Outlaws were their next victim as they notched up a six-wicket victory over the Western side on Saturday morning.
Caldow (3-8) again led the way with the ball while Kuschert (38no) was strong at the top of the order for the Bullets.
The Bullets then took a six-wicket victory over the Flames in their final pool game on Saturday afternoon.
Claire Murray (2-26) struck twice for the Bullets while Grace Moyle (36) did the most damage with the bat as Riverina secured their spot in the grand final.
Wagga's Alicia Donohue enjoyed a couple of consistent performances with the ball and finished with figures of 0-18, 2-17 and 1-23 from the three games.
