The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Wagga's Rachel King named Netball NSW Margaret Corbett coach of the year

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
November 5 2023 - 1:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wagga Netball Association's Rachel King has topped off a massive year of coaching with state recognition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.