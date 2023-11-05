Wagga Netball Association's Rachel King has topped off a massive year of coaching with state recognition.
King was named winner of the Margaret Corbett OAM Coaches Award for coach of the year at the Netball NSW State Dinner on Saturday night.
So completely surprised by the award, King said she was getting ready for bed in Wagga when her phone began to blow up with congratulatory messages.
"I actually had no idea, otherwise I would have been in attendance," King said.
"I had no idea that I was getting the award, my best friend attended the awards dinner because she lives in Sydney and she sent me a message to say that I had won, and I was getting ready to go to bed.
"My phone was blowing up and I had no idea that I had received the award so it was a pleasant surprise."
A well experienced coach, King has had a huge 12 months, leading the Wagga under 13s to a State Title, assisting the Riverina's Regional State Cup team, taking up duties with the Southern Sports Academy, and launching her own coaching business.
King said she feels fortunate to have had support from all angles this season.
"I've had a lot of mentors and people I've been able to get access to across the last 12 months," she said.
"I'm very fortunate to have had Jill McIntosh, she was our Southern Sports Academy mentor, and then Abbey McCulloch who is the NSW state team coach.
"She is also one of my very good friends from Sydney, and actually won the award last year, so I'm very lucky to have those kinds of influences around me."
Grateful to have received recognition for her work, King said the award was a full circle moment after she was coached by the award's namesake as a teenager.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"Margaret coached me when I was in the under 17s Sutherland team that competed at State Championships," King said.
"I played my junior representative with Sutherland, and I was very lucky to have her as one of my coaches.
"Margaret was such an incredible influence throughout Sutherland and Netball NSW, we were pretty fortunate to have people like that around us at Sutherland netball, so I was very lucky for it to come full circle and receive that award."
Always looking to grow her own skill set further, King said she loves being able to share her knowledge with the next generation while also improving her own understanding of the game.
Unfortunately for Wagga netballers though, they'll have lost a fantastic coach before the 2024 season begins.
Following her husband back to Townsville, she'll be taking on new roles there.
"My husband is in the army, so we're moving back to Townsville," she said.
"I'll be coaching the 15 years representative team in Towsnville next year, and hopefully just keep progressing through the pathways and build up my new coaching business up there."
Though her time in Wagga was short, King said it's been sweet.
"I'm very lucky to have built up a network down here, and I'm just hoping to pass on that knowledge to the future generations and help out the coaches around here if I can," King said.
"Any bit of knowledge I can get out, I'm willing to pass on, anything that the regional athletes can gain is fantastic.
"I've had some pretty exceptional athletes who have helped me learn as a coach as well.
"It's definitely bittersweet that I am leaving, but I'm excited to hopefully carry some of that momentum up to Townsville, it's certainly been an incredible year."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.