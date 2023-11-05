They're the reigning champions, but Turvey Park Red haven't had the start to the 2023/24 season they'd hoped for.
With just one win from four games to open the season, something hasn't been falling right for the side.
Losing on Saturday to South Wagga Warriors 15-0, Red just couldn't manage to score.
Coach Jock Currie said the drop in performance can be traced to lack of player availability.
Reaching a near boiling point, Currie said it's become a source of frustration as he struggles to get the team to training or on field each Saturday.
"We didn't really think we'd start like this, although we expect to go a little bit better with the team that won last year's grand final," Currie said.
"But sadly, once again, in round four, we had only five of that team.
"The week before was only three of that team, so we're hoping that one day we'll all get together and put on a good performance."
Knowing that when he has full player availability his team can compete with the best, Currie said the current player availability roster is a "nightmare".
He said it's becoming especially difficult for young players on the side who have part-time jobs, admitting that the cash is more enticing than the game.
Despite the disappointing start to the year, Currie said he's taking what positives he can out of each game, especially the way players have stepped up to fill key roles.
"Yesterday we didn't have our number one pitcher, and that's an important part of the game," Currie said.
"They [South Wagga] batted well, but I thought our pitcher Charlie Hall should be praised for the effort that she put in, and perhaps we've got another weapon there as the time goes by."
Also assisting the team was Jessica Wendt, who returned to the pitch for the first time since 2021.
"She made a comeback, which was very nice because she is a good player, and she took three great catches in the outfield," Currie said.
Expecting issues again next weekend, Currie isn't confident they'll put on their strongest showing then either.
Heading to Albury for their premier league game he said that with their C grade side, where he sources replacement players from, playing in Wagga there isn't a guarantee they will get down south in time.
Hoping to fire up his side as they get deeper into the season, Currie said he's called on them to be considerate with missing games and hopes to field a more consistent team soon.
Meanwhile Turvey Park Blue had a second consecutive win, this time defeating Albury Comets 5-4 in Wagga.
