MURRUMBIDGEE Turf Club president Geoff Harrison will be trackside at Randwick on Tuesday as he strives to win the $3 million Big Dance with Manderboss.
Harrison is a part-owner of Manderboss, a horse he found in New Zealand as a yearling.
Manderboss booked his ticket in The Big Dance with his Bega Cup victory in January and will be one of two representatives in the feature for Canberra training partnership Barbara Joseph and her sons Paul and Matt Jones.
Manderboss has not won since his Sapphire Coast triumph but Harrison is thrilled to have a live ticket in the $3 million event.
"To have a horse in the race, you've got to be in it to win it, so we've ticked the first box," Harrison said.
"It's a great concept. We thought we would end up as second emergency but getting in at number 20 and with 52 kilos is brilliant.
"He's been down there playing with the big boys for the last couple of races without any trouble and hasn't disgraced himself so he's got as much chance as some of the others.
"There's better horses in it but you don't know what's going to happen on the day, particularly when you're getting in with 52 kilos on your back.
"We're excited. For Barb to have two horses in the one race, that's very fitting for JJ Racing. We'll have a good time no matter what."
Manderboss is a $151 chance with TAB.
Five of his six runs this preparation have all been in Sydney, where he has finished midfield at his past three attempts.
With the racing paying down to $45,000 for 10th place, it's not all about winning.
Harrison and his wife Christine will be trackside and are looking forward to making the most of the experience.
"There's not too many people that have a horse that qualifies for a $3 million race from the bush, it's what we all do it for," Harrison said.
"I really think the concept is there, they've tweaked it enough to look after the country horses that are good enough.
"It would have been good for us to have a win in one of his starts that he's to Sydney before but it didn't work out but his benchmark was enough to get us in.
"Whether you win one at Corowa on a Monday afternoon, or win one in Sydney, I'll be happy with any of them. You take what you can get."
Harrison hopes his luck can continue after another horse he part-owns, Daly Heads, won at Corowa on Monday.
Harrison had an interest in two horses at Corowa, with them running first and second.
Harrison said most of Manderboss' ownership group will converge on Randwick for the big day.
For the MTC president, it is particularly satisfying given he found the horse as a yearling.
Harrison was racing his half sister Room Number with Joseph Jones Racing at the time and quickly contacted the stable.
"I was over in New Zealand and was just going through the catalogue and looked to see if Modern Lady had any foals," he explained.
"I went and had a look at him. He looked athletic and looked good. I rang Barb and said I've just found the half brother to Room Number.
"I was with Chris Munce and Liam Birchley. She said get Liam to have a look at him and see what he thinks. He said if you don't buy him, I will."
Regular jockey Quayde Krogh will ride Manderboss from barrier nine. The Big Dance will be run at 2.20pm.
