Max Hillier is looking forward to having his first crack in the Hume League after confirming that he has signed with Osborne for next season.
Hillier said he was excited to be joining the Hume League premiers and he revealed that he was a huge fan of the Tigers' facilities .
"Yeah I'm heading out to Osborne next year," Hillier said.
"I got a phone call from Spud (Jason Webster) just to come out and have a look at Osborne.
"I went out there and had a look and seen the ground and all the hard work all the volunteers and the old boys out there put into the ground.
"It's a very good facility and I was very honoured to get a phone call from him and that's what persuaded me.
"All the old boys do all the hard work out there and they've got a good ground and facilities and they are a great bunch of people out there."
Having spent time in the Riverina, Farrer and Ovens & Murray League's in recent years, Hillier said he was excited to be taking on a new challenge in the Hume competition next season.
"Yeah definitely," he said.
"There is obviously some very good footballers in the Hume League.
"There's a few footballers who've come out of the O&M and it will be a very good test for me personally which I'm definitely looking forward to.
"There was some great players playing around the Hume League this year and there will be next year as well so I'm looking forward to that."
The Tigers will be looking to go back-to-back next season after defeating Holbook by 50 points in this years grand final.
Hillier said he was looking forward to linking up with the Tigers next season and playing alongside some of the talented players at Osborne.
"There is some high quality footballers running around at Osborne," he said.
"You've got all the Galvin's and George Alexander and all them boys that play some unreal footy.
"They obviously played some unreal footy this year and I'm looking forward to linking up with all them boys and there is some very high quality footballers running around there.
"It'll be good and it'll be a good challenge."
Hillier departs the Hoppers after having played 62 senior games for the club over four seasons and he admitted it was a difficult decision to leave Coolamon.
"Yeah it definitely was," he said.
"But personally I'm working back on the family farm now so it's a bit of a move to suit that as well.
"I'm out Osborne way on the family farm so it came down to a personal decision to help me and the farm.
"It definitely was a hard decision."
Hillier played all 16 home and away games for the Hoppers this past season before missing their four-point elimination final loss to Collingullie-Glenfield Park.
He was reasonably pleased with his own personal performance this season and enjoyed being back in the Riverina League following a year away at Coleambally.
"It wasn't too bad and I thought I played alright," he said.
"I got fit and when you are fit you are always playing good footy."
Hillier was rewarded for his stellar season with a spot in the Riverina League Team of the Year which he admitted was a huge honour.
"It was a very big surprise actually," he said.
"It's always a good honour to get in the Team of the Year and mix it up with all those other boys who made the team."
