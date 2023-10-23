HAWTHORN champion Luke Breust will return home to Temora for a special function next month.
'An Evening with Luke Breust' will be held at the Temora Ex-Services Memorial Club on Friday night, November 10.
Riverina MP Michael McCormack will interview the three-time premiership Hawk on the night.
Breust is coming off another tremendous season, booting 47 goals from 21 games to win Hawthorn's goalkicking for the fifth time.
Breust, who celebrates his 33rd birthday the day after the function, has played 281 games for the Hawks and amassed 528 goals.
The event is a fundraiser for Temora's St Paul's Anglican Church. Tickets are $60 each, which includes a two course dinner, and are available from Temora Ex-Services Memorial Club.
The evening is a 6.30pm for 7pm start.
