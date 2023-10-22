Southcity have landed on a new face to help the club climb back up the Group Nine ladder.
Former Canberra, Newcastle and Bulldogs lower grades representative Cleveland McGhie has signed on as the Bulls new coach.
Southcity are looking to secure their future in the long term with McGhie locked in for two seasons, with an option for a third.
President Greg Wiscombe believes his experience will be a big boost for Southcity, who have won four games over the past two seasons.
"He's all about development and working with our junior system and our structures," Wiscombe said.
"There's a lot of the guys already in our club I think his presence and leadership will help."
After time in the Raiders, Knights and Bulldogs systems, as well as a stint with Woden Valley in the Canberra Raiders Cup, McGhie comes to the Bulls from Group Six outfit Oakdale.
Wiscombe is confident that his experience will really help shape some of the younger Southcity forwards.
"We looked at a two-year (deal) with a third year option and that's to give him some security and to work with some of the juniors we've got coming through, the likes of Seb Rodet, Campbell Lyons, and that's really what we were looking for," Wiscombe said.
"He provides a foundation not only to work with those sort of guys being younger juniors but also working with the likes of Brody and Joel Tracey, who are still only youthful lads themselves.
"I think he will be quite good for our football club going forward."
Wiscombe believes McGhie will be a real presence in the Bulls pack, most likely in the second row.
It is the first time Southcity have brought in a new face as coach since Daniel Fitzhenry arrived straight out of the NRL in 2010 and led the club for five seasons.
However there are still plenty of experienced Bulls in the side with Kyle McCarthy, who has led the club in four of their last six seasons, already committed to return as a player.
"We're excited and it's good to get somebody in place," Wiscombe said.
"Our former coach, Mr McCarthy, said he had had enough. He's happy to play but didn't want to coach again.
"Kyle is one of those guys who is a club person, it doesn't matter what predicament you are in, he's always there to put his hand up and do something for the club.
"It's been a fantastic trait of Kyle's and the loyalty factor."
McGhie and his family are set to move to Wagga over summer.
"He's keen to get involved and get working with the guys who want to be with our footy club and any new recruits we happen to get in," Wiscombe said.
Wiscombe hopes having a new coach locked in will help Southcity with their player retention and recruitment.
Especially with Brothers signalling their intention to return to first grade in 2024.
"It's good to have somebody on board, locked in and we can push ahead to the season now," Wiscombe said.
