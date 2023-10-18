Freeman returns to add more local flavour to Cherrypickers

Nayah Freeman is looking to help Young end their premiership drought after signalling his full-time return to his hometown club.
Freeman played a bit part in Young's run to the 2022 grand final however he had limited involvement with his hometown club this year.
Instead he took most of the season off.
However after a refresh he's excited to be back with the Cherrypickers.
"I did a bit of travelling but now I'm ready to give it a red-hot crack," Freeman said.
"I had a year off and have been overseas but I'm ready to get back into it again."
Freeman has been plagued with injuries, particularly with his shoulder, but feels the time off has only helped his body.
The 28-year-old hopes it will put him in good stead.
"It's all feeling strong now," he said.
"I've been doing plenty of work on it to get back to 100 per cent.
"It's taken a while, I did a pretty job on it, but last year it felt great and I'l still keep up with the rehab to make sure it doesn't go again."
New Young coach Tom Giles is pleased to have Freeman on board.
After unveiling a number of travelling recruits, he feels having strong support from the local talent is also important.
"We're building really nicely," Giles said.
"We've got a good bunch of boys who are all keen.
"Nayah told me the community is ready to go and there's a good feeling around town, which is what we want this early.
"With the local boys starting to file in hopefully we can get them all on board next year."
Freeman only played one first grade game last season, in Young's round four win over Temora before Giles arrived at the club.
He also played a couple of reserve grade games before his travels and Giles is pleased to have him on board and ready to commitment to a return to first grade
"I did see him play a couple of reggies games and from what I'm hearing from around town is he's a pretty good player to snap up this early too," he said.
"He's not normally keen this early but I've got him locked and loaded and will be one of my centres."
Jayke Hogan, Jake Walker and Jesse Corcoran have also already recommitted to another season with Young.
Giles also expects to see the likes of Riley Powderly, Billy Corcoran, Noah Dal Molin, Max Jones and Corey Lucas to be pushing for spots after graduating from the Weissel Cup.
He's hoping they can really develop with some more attention in the pre-season.
"It's good to have all those locals on board with me," Giles said.
"The locals and the five 18-year-olds are a big boost going forward.
"It looks like we're going to have a good turn up for the start of pre-season, which is a good start."
However Young will be without Sam Graziani after Giles helped him secure a deal with South Sydney.
Doubling up between first grade and Weissel Cup for most of last season, Graziani finished with 10 tries on the wing in first grade.
While a loss to their player ranks, Giles is pleased for Graziani to get a chance to take his game to a new level.
"He's got a start at Souths and will play SG Ball down there and see how he goes," he said.
"I've obviously got a few contacts at Souths so I'll get a bit of a report on him each week but I'm sure he will kill it.
"That type of programme will do him the world of good and that's what we're about.
"If the boys have a year with me in Young, learn a few things and contracts pop up we're happy to sort them out and get involved in full-time NRL clubs."
