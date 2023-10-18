The Daily Advertisersport
Freeman returns to add more local flavour to Cherrypickers

Courtney Rees
October 18 2023 - 4:00pm
Nayah Freeman has committed to a return to Young next season after only playing one first grade game for the club in 2023. Picture by Ash Smith
Nayah Freeman is looking to help Young end their premiership drought after signalling his full-time return to his hometown club.

