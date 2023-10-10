The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Group 9

Tom Giles to make big move for Young's coaching role

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated October 10 2023 - 11:40am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Giles has taken over the Young coaching role after making a mid-season switch from South Sydney this year. Picture by Ash Smith
Tom Giles has taken over the Young coaching role after making a mid-season switch from South Sydney this year. Picture by Ash Smith

Young has made a big impression on Tom Giles and now he's looking to take the next step with the club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.