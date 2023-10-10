Young has made a big impression on Tom Giles and now he's looking to take the next step with the club.
The former Australian Schoolboys representative has been installed as captain-coach of the Cherrypickers for 2024.
After playing five games for South Sydney in the NSW Cup, Giles made the mid-season switch to join Young this year.
He was looking to fall back in love with rugby league and linked with former teammate Tom Demeio to travel down from Sydney to play for the Cherrypickers.
Giles enjoyed the experience so much now he's making the move to Young to take on the coaching role.
The 22-year-old is excited by the opportunity.
"I love the community, which is the main reason why I'm moving down to do it," Giles said.
"I'm only young, I'm only 22, but I think moving away from home and moving away from Sydney will be good for me.
"I get to experience a whole new lifestyle."
Despite only joining the club in round five, Giles made a big impact through the middle for Young.
He was able to pip Weissel Medal winner Demeio to take out the club's best and fairest.
It's not just his playing ability that Young president Josh Powderly believes he's the ideal man to replace Nick Cornish in the role.
"He's a really good communicator, all the boys are behind him and for a young player he's got a lot of experience," Powderly said.
"He's been coached by some good coaches, has some really good plans and coaching strategies."
Taking a more holistic approach to the coaching role is one of Giles' real priorities.
He's looking to translate the club's strong junior base, after Young won the Sullivan Cup grand final and were narrowly beaten in the Weissel Cup, into more first grade success as they look to win their first premiership since 1991.
"Young in the 16s and the 18s always seems to be at the top, even in the 14s and 15s, they always seem to be winning it or in grand finals and I want to bring some of the young blokes and get them to debut," Giles said.
"Even if it's just to do a pre-season or trials I want to improve them as there's a reason why we go good in the 16s and the 18s and never seem to get over the line in first grade.
"I want to get them involved a lot more, make them welcome and with all the teams in Group Nine it is a community thing.
"My first pre-season will be a whole club thing for whoever wants to do it from 14s, leaguetag, reggies and first grade.
"We will all be doing pre-season together just to bring the club back together and get us going from there.
"Obviously the goal is to win the comp, which we can definitely do, but I want to start getting the young ones to come through."
Young's back line is set to change after their minor semi-final loss to Kangaroos with Cornish, Demeio and Zane Bijorac all not returning next year.
Giles is confident there is still a strong core group there to build on.
"I think we have the side to build around," Giles said.
"I've already got a rough idea of the team and with our forward pack I think we can get the job done, it's just a matter of combining all together and playing to our strengths.
"Sometimes we haven't been doing that but if we can gel and get a few key blokes back in the side even with a couple leaving I think we can still get a group of core boys together to win a comp.
However he doesn't want to have another large travelling contingent this season.
"I'm not looking at getting any more than three travellers as I want the core group of boys training three days a week during pre-season as well," Giles said.
"We're looking for a centre, a half and possibly a back rower, but we have nearly every middle returning."
