ACCOMPLISHED Australian golfer Paul Gow is excited to catch his long-awaited first glimpse of the Wagga Country Club this week.
Gow will be the headline act at this week's $50,000 Wagga Pro-Am, which will debut in its all-new spring timeslot on Thursday.
Gow was set to appear at the 2020 Wagga Pro-Am before COVID struck and cancelled the event. Now, the stars have aligned and he'll play on both days and be guest speaker at the Pro-Am gala dinner on Wednesday night.
A former US PGA tour member turned media personality, Gow is excited to hit the Wagga Country Club.
"I'm so interested to play the golf course," Gow said.
"I've been down to Wagga for the Gold Cup, I've been down there when my daughter was playing touch football but I haven't been able to sneak out to have a game of golf.
"Jimmy Cassidy is a good mate of mine and he loves it at the golf course there so I'm so looking forward to the golf course.
"I know the hospitality of Wagga Wagga, it's awesome, everyone treats you so damn good, but the golf course itself I'm really excited about and I hear it's in good nick so that's even better.
"I'm not hoping to win the tournament, what I'm hoping is that I play well and don't embarrass myself.
"A lot of these kids that are playing don't know that I used to play on the US tour, they think that's just the guy off TV. I think it's pretty cool, it's good that (Peter) Lonard is playing, they make it quite a festival down there so I can't wait."
Gow, a three-time winner on the US Nationwide Tour, hasn't played much golf over the last decade as he shifted his focus to his business interests and media commitments.
Host of 'Your Golf Show' on Fox Sports, Gow also works as a commentator.
But at Wagga this week, Gow will swap the microphone for his sticks and will join the likes of Peter Lonard and Matthew Millar as some of the big names at this week's two-day event.
Leading into the 2020 Wagga Pro-Am, Gow had hoped to use the event as preparation for the US Champions Tour but COVID ultimately ruined those plans.
"It was a bit of a bummer. I'd been waiting 10 years basically since I stopped playing full-time, for that time, and then COVID hit," Gow said.
"I kept training actually because I'd had a putting green, an artificial one, built in the back yard and a net, all the facilities that were required. I'd lost a bunch of weight and I had went and seen a physio to get ready.
"I kept training for a couple of months thinking this COVID thing would go away, we'll be right, but it went on and on and on. I thought when's it going to stop and it didn't stop for quite some time. So I moved on. I had to with my business and I've invested in my business."
Gow still has a desire to get back to competition golf.
"I might have a crack, I'm turning 53 in November, I'm still fit as a fiddle, I'm not carrying a bucketload of weight and I've still got the mind of a 25-year-old so I'm still keen as mustard," he said.
"They're good out on that (Champions) tour. I don't want to get my ambitions mixed up with my abilities so before I make that decision I'll have to play some Legends events here and see how I go.
"It's great coming down to Wagga, I'm at the real beginning of it all. There's no expectations right now...but I'd like to have a crack.
"I reckon I've got some unfinished business over there (in the US). I'm a little bit more calmer, I'm not a lunatic like I was when I played on tour there, I was pretty angry with myself.
"Fingers crossed, who knows."
The Wagga Pro-Am gets underway on Thursday and concludes on Friday afternoon. Admission is free on both days and spectators are welcomed.
