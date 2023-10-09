The Daily Advertiser
Paul Gow to be the headline act at $50,000 Wagga Pro-Am

By Matt Malone
October 9 2023 - 1:30pm
Accomplished Australian professional golfer Paul Gow will be the special guest at this week's Wagga Pro-Am at Wagga Country Club.
Accomplished Australian professional golfer Paul Gow will be the special guest at this week's Wagga Pro-Am at Wagga Country Club.

ACCOMPLISHED Australian golfer Paul Gow is excited to catch his long-awaited first glimpse of the Wagga Country Club this week.

