Riverina Bulls hopeful for representative tag carnival to return in coming seasons

Riverina Bulls have returned to Wagga after competing in the Opens Blues Tag representative gala day.
The side competed against teams from the Monaro, Western, and Illawarra South Coast regions, with coach Paul Watson saying the side came up against some incredible talent.
Though unable to secure a win, Watson said the group was competitive all day.
"It was a very competitive day, there were some really, really good teams there but we were competitive in a couple of the games, but Monaro were outstanding, their speed and form, and continuity was second to none," Watson said.
"They have an ozTag competition there that they play all year round so they're a very connected team and they just played that way though. It's really good.
"Our girls gelled quite well, as expected they had a great time, and started to form some really good combinations towards the end of the tournament.
"If we had more time we definitely would have gone a lot better but with what we had we did really well and the girls enjoyed it a fair bit."
Unable to single out any players for their efforts, Watson said in each game different girls stepped up and across the board they did their jobs.
"I think it would probably be unfair to name one or two because every game there was probably three players that stood up," he said.
"The whole team did some really good things at different times throughout the day, everyone had their moments."
Watson said he's hopeful to see more representative opportunities for league tag players, and said by all accounts the players would like the competition to return also.
"They got around each other and were talking about how good it is and how excited they were," he said.
"There was the talk that hopefully these sorts of carnivals continue to give them more opportunities so they really embraced it."
