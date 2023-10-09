Young will be without reigning Weissel Medal winner Tom Demeio for next season.
Demeio made a big impact in his lone season with the Cherrypickers and was rewarded by winning Group Nine's best and fairest award.
However he won't return for a second after securing a deal with Tweed Heads.
While it is a big blow as the club looks to win their first premiership in 33 years,Young president Josh Powderly is happy to see the 22-year-old take a big opportunity.
"It's a loss but he's only young and he deserves an opportunity up there, which he's taken, so we're really happy for him," Powderly said.
"He was really good and he was a fantastic clubman as well.
"While it will be a loss but good on him."
Demeio was a NSW under 16s representative before being struck by a number of serious injury issues.
However he overcame the issue to really guide Young around the park, especially after shifting from hooker to five-eighth during the season.
Young will also be without centre Zane Bijorac next year with the Serbian international not returning for a second season with the club.
Demeio's departure means the last four winners of Group Nine's best and fairest will not play next season.
Last year's winner Lachlan Bristow, who was runner-up this season as well as in 2021, has already left for France.
Mitch Cornish returned to Goulburn last year after two seasons with Young while Gundagai hooker James Luff retired this season.
Demeio is not the only big hole Young will be looking to fill for 2024 with captain-coach Nick Cornish confirming his move back home.
Cornish instead will link back up his two older brothers at Goulburn.
The 26-year-old had already confirmed he would not coach the Cherrypickers for a third straight season after their finals exit.
However he made the decision last week to move back to Goulburn.
He's looking forward to playing under his brother, with Mitch stepping into the coaching role with Goulburn.
"I said to the club I would love to do a year with Goulburn to try to win a comp with your hometown but I didn't know when," Cornish said.
"With Mitchell and Tyler back I wanted to play with them and now that Mitchell is coaching it's all come together.
"He rang me straight away and asked if I was going to come back if he coached."
Cornish is also looking forward to focusing on his own game after two seasons as captain-coach.
However he hasn't ruled out a return to Young in the future.
"I've loved my time here and I wouldn't rule out potentially coming back," Cornish said.
"They've been amazing to me and just as good as a hometown and they are a hometown to me now after spending three years with them.
"The first year was a bit unfortunate as the season didn't get played out, and I thought we had another good opportunity to give it a run.
"The only thing I regret is not winning a comp but we had three really good seasons and that's all you can ask for."
After being beaten by Gundagai in their first grand final appearance in 24 years last season, Young were knocked out by eventual grand finalists Kangaroos in the second week of the finals.
Cornish thought missing out on a top-three finish, with points differential dropping them to fourth, proved costly.
"Not finishing top three hurts as we didn't get that second chance as we were hitting some good form coming into the end of the season but any side can have a bad day," he said.
"Those two chances could have proven to be really good for us but we didn't get that and let that (Kangaroos) game slip away.
"It's unfortunate but that's football.
"We had beaten every side in the comp, we knew we had the potential to beat every side on the comp but just didn't do it on the day."
