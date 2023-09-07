The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

One-eyed Tom Demeio rises to the top of Group Nine

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated September 7 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Young playmaker Tom Demeio won Group Nine's best and fairest award despite only having vision in his right eye. Picture by Ash Smith
Young playmaker Tom Demeio won Group Nine's best and fairest award despite only having vision in his right eye. Picture by Ash Smith

Having no vision out of his left eye hasn't stopped Tom Demeio being crowned Group Nine's best player.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.