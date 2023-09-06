The Daily Advertisersport
Emily Perrot adds to record with leaguetag crown

By Courtney Rees
Updated September 6 2023 - 7:48pm, first published 7:30pm
Emily Perrot added to her record with a fifth Weissel Medal in leaguetag on Wednesday night. Picture by Les Smith
Temora playmaker Emily Perrot claimed back-to-back Weissel Medals for the second time.

