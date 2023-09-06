Temora playmaker Emily Perrot claimed back-to-back Weissel Medals for the second time.
Perrot dominated her rivals to add to her already impressive record by being named the best leaguetag player in Group Nine for a fifth time.
Perrot won back-to-back league medals as a teenager in 2016 and 2017.
She was also named Group Nine's best in 2019 before defending her crown from last year.
Perrot held a big lead over her rivals when the votes were released after round seven, leading Kangaroos fullback Lauren Jolliffe by seven votes.
She only extended that margin in the second half of the season.
Perrot polled votes in 12 of Temora's 14 games, only missing out in their draw with Albury in round nine and the narrow win over Brothers in round 15.
READ MORE
Eight times she received the maximum three votes.
Perrot finished on a whopping 30 votes to finish 13 clear of Jolliffe.
Jolliffe's 17 votes, which included five three-vote performances, would have been enough to win any other vote count on Wednesday night.
Albury's Michaela Peck was a further vote behind.
Perrot is now looking to add a second leaguetag premiership to her record after Temora ended Kangaroos' unbeaten season to be the first team through to the grand final.
She scored first as the premiers took a 22-10 win at Nixon Park on Sunday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.