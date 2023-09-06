A move to five-eighth late in the season has been the catalyst for Tom Demeio's thrilling Weissel Medal win.
Fifty years after it was first presented, Demeio was crowned Group Nine's best and fairest winner at Wagga RSL Club on Wednesday night.
The Young recruit pulled off a big finish to pip last year's winner Lachlan Bristow, who was biding to become the first person in history to win back-to-back medals.
Demeio polled in three of the last five rounds to finish over the top of a host of players.
After leading when the count was released after round seven, Tumut halfback turned hooker Jordan Anderson picked up two more votes to sit on 10 after 10 rounds.
He was joined on 10 votes by both Bristow and Young second rower Josh Ayers after round 13.
Bristow swept to a share of the lead after consecutive man-of-the-matches performances against Junee and Gundagai but didn't poll again.
Instead Demeio shot to the front after picking up one vote in the win over Tumut in round 14 before he was named best in Young's win over Gundagai the following week.
With the Blues having the bye in the final round of the season, teammate Josh Ayers, who finished fourth in last year's count, was his only danger.
Demeio kicked the winning penalty goal for Young but neither received any points.
Instead his 12 points was enough for the former Cornulla junior representative player take the crown.
He finished two clear of Bristow, Ayers and Anderson, who finished in a tie for second.
All of Demeio's votes came after round seven after he started the season at hooker for the Cherrypickers.
He became the second Young player to win the Weissel Medal in the past three seasons after Mitch Cornish's win in 2021.
Bristow was also runner-up on that occasion.
Meanwhile Young playmaker Matt Murray just fell short of a fourth Weissel Medal in reserve grade.
Tumut's Angus Luke held on for a one-vote win after a man-of-the-match performance in round 15.
Murray needed three votes to go past Luke in the final round, or two to draw level, but only managed one.
Clarrie Harris fired late to win the Weissel Cup medal count.
He polled five votes in his last last two games to down Brothers' Jackson Clarke by one vote with Young's Sam Graziani a further two behind in third.
Cootamundra's Jai Willoughby came out on top in the Sullivan Cup.
He scored a four-vote win over Kangaroos pair Cooper Tuilakeba and Jack Walsh as well as Southcity's Caius Mescia.
