Brothers produced their best display of the season to keep their season alive.
Now they are looking to repeat the dose in their chance to win through to an 11th grand final in the 16 years of the Group Nine leaguetag competition.
Brothers hadn't beaten a top-three team all year heading into their minor semi-final showdown against Albury on Saturday.
However a fast start at Greenfield Park helped them turn the tides.
Tries to Bridie Gregurke and Sophie Crouch in the first 17 minutes helped Brothers out a 10-0 lead.
It was the buffer they took into half-time before Tash Clemson was able to get the Thunder on the board.
However the Brothers defence responded to ensure there would be no thrilling finish.
Coming off a 10-4 victory, coach Chris Suckling is looking for more of the same against Kangaroos in the preliminary final at Twickenham on Sunday.
"Scoring those two tries in the first half was good," Suckling said.
"We sort of struggled in the second half as they had a bit more ball but we still held them to one try, which was good."
Kangaroos are coming off their first loss of the season after Temora went straight through to the grand final with a 22-10 win at Nixon Park on Saturday.
Brothers have been beaten 28-6 in both of the clashes between the two Wagga rivals this season.
However he feels his side has finally found their best form.
"We're a lot more settled side," he said.
"We know we have to turn up again though. It's as simple as that.
"A lot of the older girls know what is happening at this time of year and they're trying to pass that on to the younger ones."
Suckling believes defence will be the key to keeping their hopes of an ninth leaguetag title, and first since 2019, alive.
"Our defence has been good but we have to take it up another notch now," he said.
"(Kangaroos) will be a bit dirty on themselves after that first loss of the year so they will come out hard.
"We just have to match them and see what we can do.
"They have a pretty quick, young side so we have to concentrate on our defence, our line speed has to be good to get up in their faces a fair bit.
"We have to keep at them all the time."
