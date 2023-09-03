Temora looks to respond after receiving finals footy lesson

It's still been more than a decade since Temora last won a finals game.
The Dragons will have one last chance to turn around their record after being humbled on their home turf by Tumut on Sunday.
After a tight first 20 minutes, the big Blues forward pack were able to assert their dominance.
Temora captain-coach Josh McCrone thought his side were taught a finals lesson in the 46-10 loss.
"They are a powerful team who roll through, there's no doubt about that, and you need to get in an arm wrestle with them," McCrone said.
"I thought we did that well for 20 minutes then we would have an error, get ourselves back into the arm wrestle, have an error, get ourselves back into the arm, have an error and if you keep putting yourself under pressure like that you're going to come out the other end.
"The biggest disappointment for me were the couple of easy tries around nine and stuff we just haven't done all year.
"I don't know if that's just not playing for a little bit but another game probably won't hurt us."
Temora didn't play at all in August with four straight weekends off heading into the major semi-final.
However McCrone is confident the minor premiers can pick themselves back up to win through to the club's first grand final appearance since 2006.
"That's the joys of being minor premiers," he said.
"Ideally you go straight through to the grand final but also ideally you don't have two games in seven weeks.
"It is what it is.
"There's lots to unpack from that but I think we will be better for it.
"We are a young team and we've come from not having a team to not making finals, coming third then coming first.
"Everything is a new experience for us and for where we are going.
"We will learn lessons from today and be better for it next week no doubt."
Standing in their way is a Kangaroos outfit who hit back from a big loss to Tumut themselves to keep their season alive.
McCrone is looking for more fight from his team this time around.
"I think we need to stay in the contest longer," he said.
"I think we got a bit of a lesson on finals football.
"They are a team very experienced in finals football so we need to stay in the contest longer.
"We were in the contest, we just didn't stay in the contest for long enough."
Temora went into the clash without Hayden Lomax while in another concern for their hooker stocks Jaiden Burke picked up a groin issue as well.
