Royce Tout has been named Gundagai's best for the second year running but is weighing up his future with the club.
The 26-year-old took out the as well as the player's player award despite having an disrupted season.
Tout missed their first two games of the season due to an overseas holiday and also struggled with injuries throughout 2023.
However he was still rewarded at the club's presentation on Saturday.
It was a bright note to a tough season.
"It's been a bit of a frustrating year for our first grade team, and for me personally with a few injuries, but it was good to get the best and fairest again," Tout said.
"It's a good way to finish off the year."
READ MORE
Tout continues to travel from Sydney to play with his hometown club.
After picking up knee, elbow and ribs issues throughout the year, he hasn't committed to another season on the road.
Instead wants to give himself some time to make a decision.
"I've never really had to contend with injuries and got three this year that were very niggly," Tout said.
"Hopefully I can have a couple of months off now, get my body right and see what I want to do next year.
"Ideally I will be playing for Gundagai but I have to have a chat with (partner) Monique (Luff) about what we do.
"It's a lot of travel and we're not getting any younger.
"I just need to take a couple of months to get my body right. I need another month or so for my elbow to repair itself and once November-December rolls around I'll have a good think about it."
However the disappointing end to the season with the Tigers, with a loss to Southcity in the final round ending their unbeaten premiership defence, provides some incentive to return.
Especially with the club failing to qualify any side for the finals series.
"We're quite accustomed to success, especially over the last 10 years or so, so it was unusual but there's been some benefits from the year," Tout said.
"We got a lot of first grade into a lot of young kids.
"We got a lot of first grade into Jack Schubert, we got a lot of first grade into Toby Dasey on the wing, Wilson Hamblin was great for us, Zac Fairall will be back next year once he gets his shoulder right.
"There were a lot of positives, we just weren't consistent enough throughout the year.
"I think the boys need to have a big pre-season and hopefully the draw works out a little bit better for us next year and we're not handicapped by the two byes, can start on a level playing field and get back up to the top of the ladder where Gundagai belongs."
Tout's partner Monique Luff took out the leaguetag best and fairest award, and was also named clubperson of the year.
Kyle Ramage won the reserve grade best and fairest while Archie Wheaton and James Bartlett were joint winners of the best and fairest award in the Sullivan Cup.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.