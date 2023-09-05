The Daily Advertisersport
Royce Tout weighs up future after second best and fairest nod for Gundagai

Updated September 5 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 3:30pm
Royce Tout won a second straight King Tutty Memorial Shield as Gundagai's best and fairest winner. Picture by Les Smith
Royce Tout has been named Gundagai's best for the second year running but is weighing up his future with the club.

