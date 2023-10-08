The Daily Advertiser
Vipers win inaugural ACT Touch All-Abilities Cup with a near perfect run

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated October 8 2023 - 5:42pm, first published 4:00pm
Wagga Vipers following their win of the inaugural ACT All-Abilities Cup on Sunday. Picture supplied
Wagga Vipers have won the inaugural ACT Touch All-Abilities Cup with a 3-2 win over Hunter Hornets in the tier two grand final on Sunday.

