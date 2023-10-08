Lotz excited for what's ahead following national squad selection

Wagga's Chloe Lotz will be put to the test over the next 12 months as part of Water Polo Australia's under 16 national age group program squad.
After her first camp with the squad in Canberra last week the 15-year-old said she's excited to see where the opportunity takes her.
Selected based on her performance at the National State Championships last fortnight, Lotz said selectors looked at players existing skill sets as well as their potential.
"I was selected in the national age group program for under 16s water polo," Lotz said.
"Nationals was an official selection event, so basically there were scouts and people just watching how people played.
"They do it not just on performance, but on potential and personalities, and then after the first couple of days there was an announcement on whether you made it or not and then you do the Aus camp after nationals for another five days."
Admitting it took some time to find her feet, she said the camp was a good challenge.
During the camp Lotz said the group had sessions not only focusing on how to improve their in-pool game but on mental well being, nutrition, fitness, and mentoring sessions from Olympic athletes.
The group also underwent their first round of testing which will be used over the next 12 months to help select the world championships squad for June 2024.
Surprised when she was selected in the squad, Lotz said it felt like recognition for her hard work.
"It was definitely a bit hard because majority of the girls knew each other from past squads," she said.
"So it was just trying to find my feet, but I definitely wasn't expecting to be selected it.
"I was a bit surprised but I was definitely excited to see how my hard work has paid off and taking it to the next level."
Travelling to Canberra each week for the past 18 months, she made a deal with her parents to train four times a week in Wagga as a show of her commitment.
Still too young to take herself, she said her selection wouldn't have been possible without sacrifice from her parents and siblings.
"I don't want to stop, I want to see how far it takes me," Lotz said.
"It started with the local clubs, that's where it all started, and I still play club in Wagga because I like playing with people in Wagga and having fun games.
"I chose water polo, that's my thing, I love it.
"I couldn't do it without my mum and dad committing to me, driving me everywhere, looking after my siblings, it's a group effort."
With plenty of years ahead of her, Lotz said she knows this is just the start of her career and while she hopes to go far in the sport, she'll take each opportunity as they come.
Lotz will continue to attend online sessions with the squad before they reconvene for a mini camp in December.
In the meantime the local water polo season is set to begin in the coming weeks.
