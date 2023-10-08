The Daily Advertisersport
Barton back at East Wagga for season number two

Tahlia Sinclair
October 8 2023 - 2:30pm
Claudia Barton has re-signed with East Wagga-Kooringal as their A grade coach for 2024. Picture by Ash Smith
Claudia Barton has re-signed as East Wagga-Kooringal's head coach for the 2024 season after capping her first year at the club with a best and fairest win on Saturday night.

