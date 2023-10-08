Barton back at East Wagga for season number two

Claudia Barton has re-signed as East Wagga-Kooringal's head coach for the 2024 season after capping her first year at the club with a best and fairest win on Saturday night.
Barton propelled the Hawks from the eighth on the Farrer League ladder to third in her first season at the club, with their finals run only ending in the prelim.
Taking on the full roster of teams and working with the entire senior netball program from under 17s to A grade this year, Barton said it was a massive undertaking.
Hoping to build a legacy for the netball program, Barton admitted that she was on the fence about returning, feeling pleased with how the program developed this year.
"There were parts of me that went oh, I might be able to leave a little bit of a path for the future, and then everyone had a chat to me and said it's unfinished business," Barton said.
"I think 2024 will bring new things, and with new footy players will bring partners to the club, so I think the club as a whole will be quite strong next year.
"I look forward to expanding the knowledge of the players from the little cues that I've given them this year, I hope they can kind of take that and roll with it for 2024 and develop into stronger players for the future as well.
"East Wagga are one of those clubs where they have the core players that have been there since juniors so hopefully going forward, thinking about future, those types of people will be there for years to come, so I want to help them develop while I'm there so they can then take over and do this too."
Taking on the role as a playing coach, Barton said she was taken aback to receive the club best and fairest award.
Trying to balance her roles on and off court, she said it was reassuring that she wasn't letting anyone down.
"I was a little bit taken aback, but in a good way, just because obviously you're the coach so the last thing you think of getting is an award like that," she said.
"My priority was leading by example, but also definitely just being the coach.
"In a way it's kind of nice to know that I was doing my job and upon reflection of getting best and fairest, that's what I look at, that I was obviously doing my job as a player while I was thinking about coaching."
A huge 17 votes ahead of runner up Maddie Browning, the vote holders below Barton were all incredibly tight.
She said their tight polling is a reflection of their strength across the entire court.
"I think that our strength is different every game, you come up against teams that have a really strong centre court and then we obviously have to rise to that occasion, and I think that when people on the sidelines are selecting the best and fairest they see that and I think that the effort comes through," Barton said.
"It's a credit to the team, there were a lot of strengths in every part of the court, so I'm happy with that as a coach as well because obviously it reflects that we we're on the right path in terms of developing everyone.
"You have people like Poppy [Hulm] who are up and comers of the club and they're obviously not letting themselves or anyone else down especially being so young, so it's a credit to her as well and Holly [Nelson] as well, being a young one, Maeve [Jackson], all the young ones really stepped up and for A grade to be so close in those polls it just kind of showed that everyone carried their weight where they needed to."
With hopes to make it one game further with the club next season, Barton said she's excited for what is ahead but also a break.
After a massive season with the club she said the entire netball program has earned themselves a break, and she doesn't anticipate them returning to the courts until January at the earliest.
