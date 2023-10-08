The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Anthony McGettigan is enjoying the challenge of his new position as Cricket NSW's Competition Coordinator

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
October 8 2023 - 1:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony McGettigan is enjoying the challenge of his new position as Cricket NSW's Competition Coordinator. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn
Anthony McGettigan is enjoying the challenge of his new position as Cricket NSW's Competition Coordinator. Picture by Jimmy Meiklejohn

Experienced Wagga Cricket umpire Anthony McGettigan is enjoying the challenge of his new position after taking on the role of Cricket NSW's Competition Coordinator.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.