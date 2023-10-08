Experienced Wagga Cricket umpire Anthony McGettigan is enjoying the challenge of his new position after taking on the role of Cricket NSW's Competition Coordinator.
McGettigan started in the role just over a month ago and he said that he was thoroughly enjoying the new position.
"It's interesting, it's full on and there's a lot to learn," McGettigan said.
"When I have discussions with my boss he asks me the same sort of question of how's it going and I say it's like being in kindergarten as you've got to learn everything from scratch.
"When it's something that you haven't done or done this sort of work for a long time then you've got to go and learn everything from scratch.
"There is a whole lot of different systems and programs but that's all part of it and if you walk in and expect to know everything then you are probably going to be bored out of your brain.
"But that's the good part about it."
McGettigan is heading into his seventh season as an umpire and he admitted that his prior knowledge of the local competition was a factor in his decision to apply for the role.
"There was a couple of reasons," he said.
"I was sort of forced into it as I was made redundant at my previous role so I was looking for work.
"I've been involved in the umpiring and this is my seventh season, I'm the secretary treasurer there as well so I had a bit of an in on the administrative side of that and dealing with a few of these clubs and the association last year by being part of the meetings.
"So I had a bit of a rough idea of how things went and how they were put together, but what I'm really doing is learning all the Cricket NSW side of things because there's a lot more to it than what people think.
"Anyone who has tried to put together a season for any competition of any sport would understand that sort of thing.
"But having that in from the umpiring and having some of those relationships already created with a lot of the players and officials from the clubs it certainly helps me move into the role.
"Now its just getting my head around all the bits and pieces and getting it from the start of the season right through to the end and then into next year.
"But once we get to next year I think it's going to be a lot easier because we'll all know what we are doing."
